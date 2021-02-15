Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine

More than 38 million Americans have so far received at least their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine -- but it's not the vaccinations that have driven Covid-19 numbers down across the US, one expert told CNN on Sunday.

"It's what we're doing right: staying apart, wearing masks, not traveling, not mixing with others indoors," said Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Covid-19 infection and hospitalization numbers are now plummeting nationwide after rounds of devastating surges that followed the holidays. But that doesn't mean the US is in the clear.

Tens of thousands of new cases continue to be reported daily. More than 67,000 people remain hospitalized with the virus across the country, according to the COVID Tracking Project. This month alone, the US has reported more than 42,500 virus-related deaths. And now, concerning variants are circulating, threatening another surge.

"We've had three surges," Frieden added. "Whether or not we have a fourth surge is up to us, and the stakes couldn't be higher -- not only in the number of people who could die in the fourth surge, but also in the risk that even more dangerous variants will emerge if there's more uncontrolled spread."

That's why it's especially important state leaders don't ease restrictions and lift mask mandates now, experts have warned.

"It's encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they're coming down from an extraordinarily high place," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told NBC on Sunday. "If we want to get our children back to school, and I believe we all do, it all depends on how much community spread is out there."

"We need to all take responsibility to decrease that community spread, including mask wearing, so that we can get our kids and our society back," the director added.

