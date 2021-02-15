World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Kara Fox and Mary Ilyushina, CNN

Updated 6:17 a.m. ET, February 15, 2021
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

Airport employees unseal a shipment of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at Harare International Airport in Zimbabwe on February 15.
Airport employees unseal a shipment of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at Harare International Airport in Zimbabwe on February 15. Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

Zimbabwe received 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine on Monday. The shipment was donated by China.

The country will start administering the doses this week, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa said Monday on Twitter.

"The first batch of vaccines for Zimbabwe has been successfully delivered. We start vaccinating Zimbabweans this week! The faster our country is protected against this virus, the faster Zimbabwe’s economy can flourish," he said.

The country's health ministry said on Saturday that the government had also purchased 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, on top of the 200,000 donated by China.

Zimbabwe, a country in Southern Africa with a population of about 14.5 million people, reported over 35,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,400 deaths as of Sunday, according to the country’s Ministry of Health -- but there are concerns that the number of cases could be significantly higher due to poor testing.

Zimbabwe went into a strict lockdown that includes a 12-hour, dusk-to-dawn curfew after the Christmas holidays as the country battled with a new wave of infections that overwhelmed its health system. 

1 hr 30 min ago

It's not vaccinations that have been driving down Covid-19 cases in the US, one expert says

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

More than 38 million Americans have so far received at least their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine -- but it's not the vaccinations that have driven Covid-19 numbers down across the US, one expert told CNN on Sunday.

"It's what we're doing right: staying apart, wearing masks, not traveling, not mixing with others indoors," said Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Covid-19 infection and hospitalization numbers are now plummeting nationwide after rounds of devastating surges that followed the holidays. But that doesn't mean the US is in the clear.

Tens of thousands of new cases continue to be reported daily. More than 67,000 people remain hospitalized with the virus across the country, according to the COVID Tracking Project. This month alone, the US has reported more than 42,500 virus-related deaths. And now, concerning variants are circulating, threatening another surge.

"We've had three surges," Frieden added. "Whether or not we have a fourth surge is up to us, and the stakes couldn't be higher -- not only in the number of people who could die in the fourth surge, but also in the risk that even more dangerous variants will emerge if there's more uncontrolled spread."

That's why it's especially important state leaders don't ease restrictions and lift mask mandates now, experts have warned.

"It's encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they're coming down from an extraordinarily high place," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told NBC on Sunday. "If we want to get our children back to school, and I believe we all do, it all depends on how much community spread is out there."

"We need to all take responsibility to decrease that community spread, including mask wearing, so that we can get our kids and our society back," the director added.

Read more:

Widespread vaccinations in the US won't come until the summer. Here's what's been driving down Covid-19 cases so far
RELATED

Widespread vaccinations in the US won't come until the summer. Here's what's been driving down Covid-19 cases so far

1 hr 30 min ago

South Korea to vaccinate people at the end of February

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul, South Korea

Participants take part in a mock vaccination drill at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, on February 9.
Participants take part in a mock vaccination drill at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, on February 9. Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/Getty Images

South Korea will administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to some 272,000 nursing hospital workers and patients younger than 65 starting February 26, according to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong.

The KDCA is awaiting more clinic trial information before approving the vaccine for use on individuals older than 65.

About 350,000 medical personnel working at high-risk facilities and 78,000 more people working on the front lines battling the virus will be the next to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, starting March. 

South Korea plans to acquire enough of the Pfizer/BioNTech to vaccinated some 55,000 medical personnel treating Covid-19 patients and at infectious diseases-dedicated hospitals. The KDCA hopes to get those through COVAX, a program to distribute coronavirus vaccines worldwide, in the next few weeks.

1 hr 27 min ago

Italy extends ski resort closures

From CNNs Hada Messia in Rome

An empty chairlift is seen in the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, in the Italian Alps, on February 15.
An empty chairlift is seen in the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, in the Italian Alps, on February 15. Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Italy will continue to bar ski resorts and other ski sites from opening until March 5 as part of its efforts to stop the spread of the UK variant of Covid-19.

Resorts were due to open on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that he signed the new measures after new data from the Italian Health Institute, ISS, showed that the UK variant now accounted for 17.8% of the new cases in the country.

The statement said that “concern about the spread of this and other variants of SARS-Cov-2 has led to similar measures being taken in France and in Germany.”

The Health Ministry said it would begin compensating ski lift operators and restaurant owners in skiing areas as soon as possible.

1 hr 50 min ago

Covid-19 cases are trending downward in Germany

From Claudia Otto in Berlin and Stephanie Halasz in London

People cross an intersection in Berlin during a period of lockdown restrictions on February 10.
People cross an intersection in Berlin during a period of lockdown restrictions on February 10. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The number of Covid-19 cases in Germany appears to be falling, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's national agency for disease control and prevention, reported Monday.

The seven-day incidence rate is now 58.9 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, down from 90 on January 30, according to the RKI.

Another 4,426 new cases and 116 virus-related deaths nationwide were reported by RKI Monday morning, bringing the nationwide total to 2,338,987 infections and 65,076 fatalities.

So far, 3,967,246 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the RKI.

Lockdown to continue: German lockdown is expected to run until at least March 7. Chancellor Angela Merkel said authorities would only lift the restrictions if the seven-day incidence rate falls to 35 cases per 100,000 infections.

The lockdown has been especially costly because it comes during carnival in parts of Germany. However, small groups of people have reportedly defied the public health measures.

In Marienberg, Saxony, up to 100 people skiers reportedly gathered without masks or keeping adequate distance. When police arrived, they vanished on skis. No one was arrested, local police said.

29 min ago

Another 64,000-plus Covid-19 cases were reported in the US on Sunday

From CNN's Alta Spells

At least 64,194 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,084 pandemic-related deaths were reported in the United States on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases.

At least 27,639,538 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the US, killing least 485,332 people, according to the University.

These figures include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

Vaccine update: At least 70,057,800 vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 52,884,356 doses of vaccine have been administered to people, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

3 hr 54 min ago

A new UK border policy has gone into effect

A member of a flight crew arrives at the Terminal 5 international arrivals hall at London Heathrow Airport, on February 14.
A member of a flight crew arrives at the Terminal 5 international arrivals hall at London Heathrow Airport, on February 14. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

People going to the United Kingdom who have spent time in "high risk destinations" must now quarantine at a government-managed facility upon their arrival.

The new policy goes into effect today for anyone who has been to a country on the so-called "red list" in the past 10 days. The list includes 33 hotspots with Covid variants in circulation.

The government has made deals with 16 hotels to date, providing 4,963 rooms for the new quarantine system. A further 58,000 rooms are on standby, authorities said.

Those traveling to the UK from everywhere else must quarantine for 10 days at home and take Covid-19 tests on the second and eighth days after their arrivals.

All travelers coming in to the UK must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than three days before departure.

The red list includes:

  • Angola
  • Argentina
  • Bolivia
  • Botswana
  • Brazil
  • Burundi
  • Cape Verde
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Ecuador
  • Eswatini
  • French Guiana
  • Guyana
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Mauritius
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores)
  • Rwanda
  • Seychelles
  • South Africa
  • Suriname
  • Tanzania
  • United Arab Emirates (UAE)
  • Uruguay
  • Venezuela
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe
4 hr 43 min ago

New Zealand and Australia received their first batches of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

From CNN’s Hira Humayun and Hilary Whiteman

A hospital pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Arlington, Virginia, on December 16, 2020.
A hospital pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Arlington, Virginia, on December 16, 2020. John McDonnell/The Washington Post/Getty Images

New Zealand and Australia both received their first batches of the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer, their leaders said Monday.

New Zealand's shipment includes 60,000 doses, which should be sufficient to monitor its "front-line work force over the coming weeks," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Vaccines will continue arriving in small increments.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's office said the country received more than 142,000 doses, 80,000 of which will be released starting February 22. Approximately 50,000 will go to states and territories frontline quarantine and health workers, and 30,000 will go to aged care, disability care residents and health care workers.

“The vaccine has landed, and we’re stepping up our fight against the pandemic,” he said.

Australia also secured 53.8 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and 51 million doses of the Novavax vaccine, though those two have not been approved by regulators.

Border staff first in New Zealand: Ardern said authorities expect to start offering the vaccines to border staff and those who work in quarantine or isolation facilities starting on Saturday.

During the course of the week, the vaccine will be tested for quality assurance and once the safety check is complete, doses will be released to start the first phase of the vaccination program.

“We expect to vaccinate all border workers within a two- to three-week period followed by their household contacts,” Ardern said.

The wider population will be vaccinated in the second half of the year due to supply constraints.

Ardern said New Zealand has purchased enough vaccines to cover all residents without charge, regardless of visa status.

5 hr 24 min ago

Australia halts quarantine-free travel from New Zealand over Auckland lockdown

From journalist Angus Watson in Sydney

Australia has suspended the quarantine-free travel bubble for people coming from New Zealand, Australia's Department of Health said Sunday.

The move comes after New Zealand imposed a three-day lockdown in its most populous city, Auckland, after three new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday. All three are the UK variant.

All people traveling from New Zealand to Australia must now undergo 14 days of supervised hotel quarantine, Australian authorities said.