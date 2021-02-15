Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine

Zimbabwe received 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine on Monday. The shipment was donated by China.
The country will start administering the doses this week, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa said Monday on Twitter.
"The first batch of vaccines for Zimbabwe has been successfully delivered. We start vaccinating Zimbabweans this week! The faster our country is protected against this virus, the faster Zimbabwe’s economy can flourish," he said.
The country's health ministry said on Saturday that the government had also purchased 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, on top of the 200,000 donated by China.
Zimbabwe, a country in Southern Africa with a population of about 14.5 million people, reported over 35,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,400 deaths as of Sunday, according to the country’s Ministry of Health -- but there are concerns that the number of cases could be significantly higher due to poor testing.
Zimbabwe went into a strict lockdown that includes a 12-hour, dusk-to-dawn curfew after the Christmas holidays as the country battled with a new wave of infections that overwhelmed its health system.