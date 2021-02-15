Covid-19 cases are trending downward in Germany

From Claudia Otto in Berlin and Stephanie Halasz in London

People cross an intersection in Berlin during a period of lockdown restrictions on February 10. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The number of Covid-19 cases in Germany appears to be falling, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's national agency for disease control and prevention, reported Monday.

The seven-day incidence rate is now 58.9 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, down from 90 on January 30, according to the RKI.

Another 4,426 new cases and 116 virus-related deaths nationwide were reported by RKI Monday morning, bringing the nationwide total to 2,338,987 infections and 65,076 fatalities.

So far, 3,967,246 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the RKI.

Lockdown to continue: German lockdown is expected to run until at least March 7. Chancellor Angela Merkel said authorities would only lift the restrictions if the seven-day incidence rate falls to 35 cases per 100,000 infections.

The lockdown has been especially costly because it comes during carnival in parts of Germany. However, small groups of people have reportedly defied the public health measures.

In Marienberg, Saxony, up to 100 people skiers reportedly gathered without masks or keeping adequate distance. When police arrived, they vanished on skis. No one was arrested, local police said.