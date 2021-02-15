A skier descends a slope in Seefeld, Austria, on January 30. Barbara Gindl/APA/AFP/Getty Images

Skiers will need to provide a negative Covid-19 test to visit the slopes in Austria’s Tyrol province as of Monday, according to a statement on the local authority’s website.

Here are the rules:

The Covid-19 test that must be provided can not be older than 48 hours

Children under the age of ten and people undertaking ski touring are exempt from the regulation.

People who have been ill with Covid-19 in the past six months also do not need to provide a negative Covid-19 test, but instead will have to show a doctor’s certificate.

The Austrian alpine province has seen one of Europe’s worst outbreaks of the South African coronavirus variant, with 176 confirmed cases of the mutation and an additional 294 suspected cases, government figures from Sunday show.

In order to prevent the import of coronavirus variants, Germany has implemented border controls -- including limits of transport and mandatory test and quarantine requirements for travelers -- with Tyrol.

People hoping to ski across other parts of Europe are facing additional restrictions as well, as ski lifts remain open in many resorts in Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Bulgaria, Norway and Sweden.

The skiing season has been crushed in France, Italy, and Germany, however, where governments have decreed the risk of spreading the virus is too high.

With few tourists able to travel, many top winter sports destinations have been deserted, resulting in billions of euros in revenue losses.

Italy’s ski resorts were due to open on Monday but the government has decided to continue to bar the sites from opening until March 5 in an effort to stop the spread of the UK variant.

The Italian Health Ministry said it would begin compensating ski lift operators and restaurant owners in skiing areas as soon as possible.