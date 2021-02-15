World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Joshua Berlinger, Brad Lendon, Kara Fox and Mary Ilyushina, CNN

Updated 7:52 a.m. ET, February 15, 2021
16 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Ski resorts in Tyrol, Austria will require visitors to present a negative Covid-19 test

From CNN’s Nina Avramova in London

A skier descends a slope in Seefeld, Austria, on January 30.
A skier descends a slope in Seefeld, Austria, on January 30. Barbara Gindl/APA/AFP/Getty Images

Skiers will need to provide a negative Covid-19 test to visit the slopes in Austria’s Tyrol province as of Monday, according to a statement on the local authority’s website. 

Here are the rules:

  • The Covid-19 test that must be provided can not be older than 48 hours
  • Children under the age of ten and people undertaking ski touring are exempt from the regulation.
  • People who have been ill with Covid-19 in the past six months also do not need to provide a negative Covid-19 test, but instead will have to show a doctor’s certificate.

The Austrian alpine province has seen one of Europe’s worst outbreaks of the South African coronavirus variant, with 176 confirmed cases of the mutation and an additional 294 suspected cases, government figures from Sunday show.

In order to prevent the import of coronavirus variants, Germany has implemented border controls -- including limits of transport and mandatory test and quarantine requirements for travelers -- with Tyrol. 

People hoping to ski across other parts of Europe are facing additional restrictions as well, as ski lifts remain open in many resorts in Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Bulgaria, Norway and Sweden.

The skiing season has been crushed in France, Italy, and Germany, however, where governments have decreed the risk of spreading the virus is too high.

With few tourists able to travel, many top winter sports destinations have been deserted, resulting in billions of euros in revenue losses.

Italy’s ski resorts were due to open on Monday but the government has decided to continue to bar the sites from opening until March 5 in an effort to stop the spread of the UK variant.

The Italian Health Ministry said it would begin compensating ski lift operators and restaurant owners in skiing areas as soon as possible.

27 min ago

After months of despair, there’s good news when it comes to the UK’s vaccine rollout

From CNN's Scott McLean and Florence Davey-Attlee in Basingstoke, England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a vaccination center at the Derby Arena velodrome on February 8, in Derby, England.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a vaccination center at the Derby Arena velodrome on February 8, in Derby, England. Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The UK government says it has successfully met its first vaccination target after administering 15 million vaccine doses to its top four priority groups by February 15. The groups include everyone over 70, frontline health and social care workers, those living in care homes and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

The UK has reported more than 117,000 deaths and more than 4 million coronavirus cases to date, and its government has been widely criticized for its pandemic response -- especially in the early stages of the outbreak last year.

Last spring, the British government had one of the highest national death tolls globally, having dragged its feet to impose lockdown restrictions, shown reluctance to enforce rules and following futile attempts to track and trace the spread of the virus. 

Its border was also still wide open, and the government was throwing money at a rotating cast of private sector consultants to secure basic personal protective equipment (PPE) -- an effort that appeared more successful at generating controversy than securing supplies.

But the government's foresight in backing coronavirus vaccines has turned into one of the most surprising success stories of the pandemic. 

The 15 million administered doses is more than Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland and Belgium combined. The UK has the third-highest vaccination rate worldwide behind Israel and the UAE.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson celebrated the moment on Sunday, calling it a "significant milestone" and an "extraordinary feat." 

"In England I can now tell you we have now offered jabs to everyone in the first four priority groups, the people most likely to be severely ill from Coronavirus, hitting the first target we set ourselves," he said on Twitter.

UK experts attribute their vaccination success to a series of big bets on then-unproven vaccines and a decision to do it alone, rather than joining the European Union's procurement effort, in order to bypass bureaucratic hoops that left the EU lagging behind.  

The British government also plans to give a first dose to the remaining risk groups and adults over 50 by the end of April.

Read the full story here:

Vaccine rollout is a much-needed win for UK after bungling its pandemic response
RELATED

Vaccine rollout is a much-needed win for UK after bungling its pandemic response

1 hr 59 min ago

France now lets workers eat at their desks under new coronavirus rules

From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne in Paris

People eat their lunches outside a closed restaurant in Paris on February 1.
People eat their lunches outside a closed restaurant in Paris on February 1. Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

France has scrapped a law banning workers to eat lunch at their desks in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, according to a decree published Sunday.

The new rule temporarily overturns a longstanding law that protected what was once considered a sacrosanct part of the day, “la pause déjeuner” -- the lunch break. 

Employers were previously forbidden to allow their workers “to have their meals in the workplace," under the French labor code.

The temporary decree applies to offices with over 50 employees and where the layout of the canteen does not allow for social distancing.

People must be between one or two meters (around 6.6 feet) apart when not wearing a face mask.

As it continues to battle the pandemic, France has implemented a slew of coronavirus measures and restrictions -- but it has stopped short of imposing a third lockdown.

Restaurants, bars and cafes have been closed since the end of October and a nationwide 6 p.m. CET curfew remains in place. 

In total, France has reported over 3.46 million cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

2,254,688 people in France have received their first injection and 647,173 have been fully vaccinated since the country began its vaccine rollout in late December.

2 hr 49 min ago

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sharply reduces symptomatic Covid-19 in the real world, Israeli researchers say

From CNN Health's Arman Azad

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at Clalit Health Services in Hod Hasharon, Israel, on February 4.
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at Clalit Health Services in Hod Hasharon, Israel, on February 4. Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine appears to reduce symptomatic coronavirus infections by more than 90% in the real world, Israeli researchers said Sunday.

The findings, while preliminary, suggest that the vaccine remains remarkably effective in a mass vaccination campaign -- outside the carefully controlled conditions of a clinical trial.

The Clalit Research Institute, part of a large Israeli health system, analyzed data on 1.2 million people, about half of whom had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Researchers compared patients who received the vaccine with similar individuals who hadn't.

The rate of symptomatic Covid-19 -- meaning people who were infected with the coronavirus and felt sick -- decreased by 94% among people who received two doses of the vaccine, according to a press release from Clalit. The rate of serious illness decreased by 92%.

Full details of the study weren't immediately available, and the research hasn't yet been peer-reviewed. Still, the findings are consistent with data from Pfizer's own vaccine trial, which found that the vaccine conferred 95% protection against symptomatic Covid-19.

In the Pfizer trial, researchers randomly assigned patients to receive either the vaccine or a placebo. Then they looked to see how many people got sick in each group, and found that the vaccine sharply reduced illness.

Pfizer's study was a randomized controlled trial, the gold standard in clinical research. The Israeli study, on the other hand, was observational, meaning researchers didn't randomly pick who got the vaccine and who didn't.

That can pose problems; people who choose to get vaccinated, for example, may also be more likely to take other steps to protect themselves.

Researchers said they tried to account for those types of effects, however. And observational studies are important because they can offer certain insight into how well vaccines protect people under real-world conditions.

1 hr 36 min ago

Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine

From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

Airport employees unseal a shipment of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at Harare International Airport in Zimbabwe on February 15.
Airport employees unseal a shipment of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at Harare International Airport in Zimbabwe on February 15. Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

Zimbabwe received 200,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine on Monday. The shipment was donated by China.

The country will start administering the doses this week, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa said Monday on Twitter.

"The first batch of vaccines for Zimbabwe has been successfully delivered. We start vaccinating Zimbabweans this week! The faster our country is protected against this virus, the faster Zimbabwe’s economy can flourish," he said.

The country's health ministry said on Saturday that the government had also purchased 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, on top of the 200,000 donated by China.

Zimbabwe, a country in Southern Africa with a population of about 14.5 million people, reported over 35,000 Covid-19 cases and 1,400 deaths as of Sunday, according to the country’s Ministry of Health -- but there are concerns that the number of cases could be significantly higher due to poor testing.

Zimbabwe went into a strict lockdown that includes a 12-hour, dusk-to-dawn curfew after the Christmas holidays as the country battled with a new wave of infections that overwhelmed its health system. 

3 hr 6 min ago

It's not vaccinations that have been driving down Covid-19 cases in the US, one expert says

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

More than 38 million Americans have so far received at least their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine -- but it's not the vaccinations that have driven Covid-19 numbers down across the US, one expert told CNN on Sunday.

"It's what we're doing right: staying apart, wearing masks, not traveling, not mixing with others indoors," said Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Covid-19 infection and hospitalization numbers are now plummeting nationwide after rounds of devastating surges that followed the holidays. But that doesn't mean the US is in the clear.

Tens of thousands of new cases continue to be reported daily. More than 67,000 people remain hospitalized with the virus across the country, according to the COVID Tracking Project. This month alone, the US has reported more than 42,500 virus-related deaths. And now, concerning variants are circulating, threatening another surge.

"We've had three surges," Frieden added. "Whether or not we have a fourth surge is up to us, and the stakes couldn't be higher -- not only in the number of people who could die in the fourth surge, but also in the risk that even more dangerous variants will emerge if there's more uncontrolled spread."

That's why it's especially important state leaders don't ease restrictions and lift mask mandates now, experts have warned.

"It's encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they're coming down from an extraordinarily high place," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told NBC on Sunday. "If we want to get our children back to school, and I believe we all do, it all depends on how much community spread is out there."

"We need to all take responsibility to decrease that community spread, including mask wearing, so that we can get our kids and our society back," the director added.

Read more:

Widespread vaccinations in the US won't come until the summer. Here's what's been driving down Covid-19 cases so far
RELATED

Widespread vaccinations in the US won't come until the summer. Here's what's been driving down Covid-19 cases so far

3 hr 5 min ago

South Korea to vaccinate people at the end of February

From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul, South Korea

Participants take part in a mock vaccination drill at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, on February 9.
Participants take part in a mock vaccination drill at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, on February 9. Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/Getty Images

South Korea will administer the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to some 272,000 nursing hospital workers and patients younger than 65 starting February 26, according to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong.

The KDCA is awaiting more clinic trial information before approving the vaccine for use on individuals older than 65.

About 350,000 medical personnel working at high-risk facilities and 78,000 more people working on the front lines battling the virus will be the next to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, starting March. 

South Korea plans to acquire enough of the Pfizer/BioNTech to vaccinated some 55,000 medical personnel treating Covid-19 patients and at infectious diseases-dedicated hospitals. The KDCA hopes to get those through COVAX, a program to distribute coronavirus vaccines worldwide, in the next few weeks.

3 hr 3 min ago

Italy extends ski resort closures

From CNNs Hada Messia in Rome

An empty chairlift is seen in the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, in the Italian Alps, on February 15.
An empty chairlift is seen in the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, in the Italian Alps, on February 15. Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Italy will continue to bar ski resorts and other ski sites from opening until March 5 as part of its efforts to stop the spread of the UK variant of Covid-19.

Resorts were due to open on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that he signed the new measures after new data from the Italian Health Institute, ISS, showed that the UK variant now accounted for 17.8% of the new cases in the country.

The statement said that “concern about the spread of this and other variants of SARS-Cov-2 has led to similar measures being taken in France and in Germany.”

The Health Ministry said it would begin compensating ski lift operators and restaurant owners in skiing areas as soon as possible.

3 hr 26 min ago

Covid-19 cases are trending downward in Germany

From Claudia Otto in Berlin and Stephanie Halasz in London

People cross an intersection in Berlin during a period of lockdown restrictions on February 10.
People cross an intersection in Berlin during a period of lockdown restrictions on February 10. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The number of Covid-19 cases in Germany appears to be falling, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's national agency for disease control and prevention, reported Monday.

The seven-day incidence rate is now 58.9 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, down from 90 on January 30, according to the RKI.

Another 4,426 new cases and 116 virus-related deaths nationwide were reported by RKI Monday morning, bringing the nationwide total to 2,338,987 infections and 65,076 fatalities.

So far, 3,967,246 vaccine doses have been administered, according to the RKI.

Lockdown to continue: German lockdown is expected to run until at least March 7. Chancellor Angela Merkel said authorities would only lift the restrictions if the seven-day incidence rate falls to 35 cases per 100,000 infections.

The lockdown has been especially costly because it comes during carnival in parts of Germany. However, small groups of people have reportedly defied the public health measures.

In Marienberg, Saxony, up to 100 people skiers reportedly gathered without masks or keeping adequate distance. When police arrived, they vanished on skis. No one was arrested, local police said.