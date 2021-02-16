More than 55 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the US, according to CDC data

Alejandro Uribe is vaccinated at Central Falls High School in Rhode Island on February 13. Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

More than 55 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that 55,220,364 total doses have been administered, about 72% of the 71,657,975 doses distributed.

That’s about 2.3 million more administered doses reported since Sunday, for a seven-day average of about 1.7 million doses per day. The CDC did not update its vaccine tracker on Monday.

Nearly 39.7 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 15 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.