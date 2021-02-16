Hong Kong to ease social distancing measures from Thursday 

People wearing masks visit Causeway Bay on the third day of the Chinese New Year, on February 14, 2021, in Hong Kong. Zhang Wei/China News Service via Getty Images

Hong Kong is relaxing social distancing restrictions beginning Thursday after reporting its lowest daily number of new Covid-19 cases since late November.

Food and Health Secretary Sophia Chan announced in a press conference Tuesday that people will be able to dine in at restaurants until 10 p.m. with up to four people per table.

Restaurants in the city were previously open until 6 p.m. with only two people allowed per table.

Gyms, beauty salons, massage parlors, theme parks, cinemas and indoor and outdoor sports venues will also reopen from Thursday.

Hong Kong reported eight new cases from Monday, of which six are locally transmitted.

This is the lowest number of cases Hong Kong has reported since November 18, according to official government statistics. The city has reported a total of 10,788 cases and 193 deaths since the pandemic began according to Johns Hopkins University.