World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Catastrophic storm moves east

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Sarah Faidell, Brad Lendon, Joshua Berlinger, Mary Ilyushina and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 11:35 a.m. ET, February 18, 2021
21 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 31 min ago

Russia responds to EU calls to "explain" the pace of its vaccine rollout

From CNN's Darya Tarasova and Samantha Tapfumaneyi

A person receives the Gam-COVID-Vac Covid-19 vaccine, also known as Sputnik V, in Moscow on January 2.
A person receives the Gam-COVID-Vac Covid-19 vaccine, also known as Sputnik V, in Moscow on January 2. Sergei Savostyanov/TASS/Getty Images

The Kremlin on Thursday said it’s happy with the pace of its domestic vaccination campaign as it prepares to launch production of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine across “a number of foreign countries” in order to meet global demand.

“The demand for the Russian vaccine abroad… [is] so high that it significantly exceeds production capacity and therefore very active work is underway to launch, in the very next few days, the production of the Russian vaccine in a number of foreign countries,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists in a telephone briefing.

The Kremlin has previously outlined its plans to outsource production of Sputnik V, with potential hubs in South Korea, India and Brazil. According to Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which bankrolled the development of Sputnik V and markets it internationally, the country secured contracts to supply millions of dozes abroad.

While Russia is working to supply its vaccine to foreign countries, the Kremlin spokesperson reiterated that supply for the Russian population across all regions remains a priority for the government. 

“Production in a number of foreign countries will cover the needs abroad,” he added.

On Wednesday, The European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen called on Russia to explain why it’s sending “millions and millions” of vaccines to countries around the globe, but continues to struggle to vaccinate its own people.

“Overall I must say, we still wonder why Russia is still offering, theoretically millions and millions of doses while not sufficiently progressing in vaccinating their own people,” Von der Leyen said Wednesday. “This is also a question, I think, should be answered.”

RDIF responded via Twitter saying that the doses of the Russian vaccine have been offered to Europeans after Russia completes mass vaccination domestically, which according to RDIF would be done by June 2021.

Remember: Russian Health Ministry has yet to release comprehensive data on the total number of inoculated people. Denis Logunov with the Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, said last week that so far about 2.2 million people received the first dose of the vaccine, out of which 1.7 million received both shots, according to TASS state news agency.

In late January, Russian officials said the preliminary plan is to administer at least one dose to 20 million people out of Russia’s 145 million population in Q1 of 2021. 

 

1 hr 42 min ago

Vatican employees who refuse Covid-19 vaccine may risk losing their jobs

From CNN’s Delia Gallagher in Rome

The Vatican told its employees they may lose their jobs if they refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

A decree signed by Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, the governor of the Vatican City State, says those employees who refuse the vaccine without legitimate health reasons may be transferred to a different position or may even be terminated. 

The decree, dated Feb. 8, refers to a 2011 Vatican law which says employees who refuse to undergo preventative health checks can be subject to "various levels of consequences including the interruption of the work contract."

The decree argues that vaccination for Covid-19 is a "responsible decision" because the "refusal of the vaccine constitutes a risk for others." 

Pope Francis, who has received the vaccine, has publicly spoken in favor of vaccinations.

"I believe that ethically everyone should take the vaccine. It is not an option, it is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others," the pontiff said in an interview with Italy's Canale 5 last month.

The Vatican began vaccinating employees and their families on Jan. 13. Less than a thousand people currently live in the Vatican City, according to UN World Population Prospects.

1 hr 52 min ago

Germany will likely extend border checks if Covid-19 outbreaks involving variants are not contained

From Nadine Schmidt

Federal Police officers check drivers at the border crossing between Austria and Germany, near Kiefersfelden, on February 14.
Federal Police officers check drivers at the border crossing between Austria and Germany, near Kiefersfelden, on February 14. Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

Germany is likely to extend border checks with Austria and the Czech Republic beyond March 3 if coronavirus outbreaks involving variants are not contained, the country’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced earlier.

"I believe it is highly probable that we will have to extend because the situation with the mutation has not changed decisively," Seehofer said while visiting the German-Czech border Thursday, adding "but I cannot say this conclusively today.’"

Germany began carrying out checks on drivers crossing the Czech-German border last Sunday. 

Travel bans are also currently in place for several other countries with high incidence of variant infections, including the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Slovakia, South Africa and Eswatini.

2 hr 33 min ago

Another 861,000 Americas filed for initial benefits last week as pandemic continues to slam economy

From CNN’s Anneken Tappe

Tourism stores near New York's Times Square are closed on February 9.
Tourism stores near New York's Times Square are closed on February 9. Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Another 861,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, according to seasonally adjusted data released Thursday from the Labor Department.

It was nearly 100,000 claims more than economists had predicted, as well as an increase from the week before — which was also revised higher.

America's jobs recovery has really lost steam and last week's initial claims were four times higher than in the same period last year.

The anniversary of the benefit claims spike is only a month away. Last year, initial claims jumped to 3.3 million in the week ended March 21 before peaking at 6.9 million in the following week.

Nearly a year later, the weekly numbers are much lower again, but haven't meaningfully improved in months. Weekly claims dropped below a million in August, but their most recent adjusted low was 711,000 — several times higher than the pre-pandemic average.

On top of regular state claims, 516,299 Americans filed for benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides aid for people like the self-employed or gig workers. 

Added up, first-time claims actually stood at 1.4 million last week, not adjusted for seasonal swings.

Continued jobless claims, which count filings for at least two consecutive weeks, stood at 4.5 million.

2 hr 46 min ago

Vaccine availability remains the big challenge before anticipated surge in cases, expert says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Michael Osterholm on February 18.
Michael Osterholm on February 18. CNN

After the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that severe weather around the US will delay Covid-19 vaccine deliveries in the coming days, infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm says this will not slow down production, it will just delay when the shots get into people’s arms. Instead, the big concern is the availability of enough doses and how many people can be vaccinated before the anticipated surge in Covid-19 cases due to the UK variant.

“This very likely, in the next five to 14 weeks, is going to cause a major surge of cases in this country. And our own work has shown that … over 30 million Americans over the age of 65 will not have access to vaccine in these next 12 to 14 weeks. That's a real challenge,” Osterholm said.

Before the severe weather conditions hit, the biggest challenge was availability of vaccines, he added.

Meanwhile, the decline in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations is “lulling us into a sense of security that we just can't afford,” he told CNN.

“Right now, we're loosening up everything at a time when this virus is just starting to take off. We've done everything we possibly can to give this as much a free ride in our community as anybody could imagine," he added.

2 hr 36 min ago

Saudi Arabia approves AstraZeneca vaccine

From CNN’s Mostafa Salem in Abu Dhabi

Vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in London on January 7.
Vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in London on January 7. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot on Thursday, the country's Health Ministry said on Twitter. 

“After reviewing the vaccine data and according to accurate scientific methodology, the British AstraZeneca vaccine can be used for coronavirus,” the Health Ministry said on Twitter quoting the Saudi FDA. “The authority will analyze samples from each incoming shipment of the vaccine before using it."

The Kingdom announced this week it's entering the second phase of its vaccine rollout and will inoculate people who are registered for appointments through an online app.

New vaccine doses arrived on Monday after “a delay beyond” Saudi’s control, the Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabea said on Twitter.  

Saudi Arabia has recorded over 370,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 6,445 deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.

3 hr 29 min ago

Details of the UK's controversial AstraZeneca contract are revealed

From CNN's Angela Dewan in London

A pharmacist prepares a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Birmingham, England, on February 4.
A pharmacist prepares a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Birmingham, England, on February 4. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

AstraZeneca's contract to supply the UK with 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses commits it to making "best reasonable efforts," the same language used in its deal with the European Union, which critics blamed for the bloc's faltering inoculation program.

The details of the contract are contained in a redacted version published online without fanfare months ago, long before the UK and the EU became embroiled in a bitter dispute over vaccine supply.

British officials had earlier declined to provide the contract to CNN, making no mention of the redacted version, and have repeatedly refused to give details on the country's vaccine supplies, citing "security reasons." A junior UK government minister said in a recent interview that publishing the contract would risk national security.

Yet in response to a Freedom of Information request from CNN, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) this week provided CNN a link to the redacted 52-page contract, which had been published on a website that hosts details of UK government contracts. Details like the number of doses to be delivered to the UK and the dates of delivery have been redacted.

The redacted contract has, technically, been publicly available since at least November 26, according to the date the page was last edited. BEIS this week confirmed the same date of publication to CNN. But the link is difficult to find on the government website without using precise search terms and it appears to have gone largely unnoticed.

European Union leaders and AstraZeneca engaged in a public war of words in late January after the company advised the 27-country union that it would deliver tens of millions fewer doses than agreed by the end of March. At the same time, it appeared to be making good on its deliveries to the UK, heightening tensions between Westminster and Brussels, fresh from their Brexit divorce.

The EU then published its own redacted agreement with AstraZeneca. A comparison between the two contracts is now possible.

Read the full story here:

AstraZeneca's vaccine contract with the UK is based on 'best efforts,' just like its deal with a frustrated EU
RELATED

AstraZeneca's vaccine contract with the UK is based on 'best efforts,' just like its deal with a frustrated EU

3 hr 51 min ago

As the WHO probed the pandemic's origins, China pushed a conspiracy about the US

From CNN's James Griffiths and Yong Xiong

Members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus outbreak visit the Hubei Animal Disease Control and Prevention Center in Wuhan, China, on February 2.
Members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus outbreak visit the Hubei Animal Disease Control and Prevention Center in Wuhan, China, on February 2. Ng Han Guan/AP

When World Health Organization investigators wrapped up their work examining the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan this month, Chinese officials were clear where they felt the WHO should look next.

"(We hope) that following China's example, the US side will act in a positive, science-based and cooperative manner on the origin-tracing issue (and) invite WHO experts in for an origin-tracing study," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said last week.

Going even further, Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at China's Center for Disease Control, said the US should now be "the focus" of global efforts to trace the virus.

That Chinese officials should point to the US when discussing the origins of a virus first detected in central China may at first appear confusing to many.

But for months now, China has been advancing alternative theories for how the coronavirus first emerged, ones that would obviate any blame officials in Wuhan may bear for not reacting quickly enough to the initial outbreak in that city in late 2019, during which they are accused of dragging their feet as evidence of human-to-human spread became clear and the virus ran rampant.

Read the full article here:

As the WHO investigated coronavirus origins in China, Beijing pushed a conspiracy about the US
RELATED

As the WHO investigated coronavirus origins in China, Beijing pushed a conspiracy about the US

5 hr 7 min ago

Belgium has recorded more than 184,000 breaches of pandemic rules 

From CNN's James Frater in London

Belgium, a country of around 11.5 million people, has reported 184,565 suspected violations of coronavirus rules since restrictions came into force, according to official figures.

Between March 2020 and February 14 2021, almost 97,000 people were fined on the spot and more than half of them actually paid, according to figures released by the College of Attorney Generals.

Covid-related fines in Belgium range from $300 to about $5,000:

  • Residents breaking quarantine or violating ban on small gatherings -- $300
  • Returning travelers not getting a Covid-19 test -- $300
  • Businesses caught breaking Covid-19 restrictions -- $900 
  • People attending a large gathering or party -- $900 (organizers pay around $5,000)

Earlier in February, police in the neighboring Netherlands said they been issuing between 7,000 and 12,000 fines a week since a nationwide 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew came into force in late January. 

Violating that curfew, which was designed to reduce social interaction and thus the spread of coronavirus, comes at a cost of around $114.

On Tuesday a Dutch court ruled that the government must “immediately” lift the curfew, upholding a claim from the foundation viruswaarheid.nl, which means “virus truth."