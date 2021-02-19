Indian state announces fresh Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge

A health worker collects a nasal swab for a Covid-19 test at a railway platform in Mumbai, on February 17. Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images

India’s western state of Maharashtra has announced fresh restrictions to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases across the state, especially in Mumbai, the local administration said Thursday.

Local officials in Mumbai have begun stamping hands of those who are meant to be quarantining at home, and the government says they will be enforcing all Covid-19 restrictions for public gatherings and mask mandates.

Any violation of the fresh restrictions “will lead to action against organizers and concerned management,” the local government warned.

Among other measures announced, Mumbai will mandate a compulsory seven-day institutional quarantine for all passengers arriving from Brazil.

Three other districts have been directed by the state government to take immediate preventive measures as the number of cases have also surged in these areas.

The state of Maharashtra recorded more than 5,400 cases within 24-hours Thursday, including 38 deaths, according to the state government.