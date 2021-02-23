French town of Dunkirk may soon see extra coronavirus measures

A medical worker administers a nasal swab to a patient at a coronavirus testing center in Dunkirk, France on February 18. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Dunkirk may soon see extra measures implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus and the mayor of the Northern French city has asked for one last chance after a sharp rise in coronavirus incidence rates.

The local health authority, Agence Regionale de Santé Hauts-de-France, says that the incidence rate in Dunkirk has reached 901 per 100,000 inhabitants, while in the wider area, Hauts-de-France, it stands at 293 per 100,000. A spokesperson for the authority, Thomas Lhuillery, said there was no information on why the incidence rate in Dunkirk is so high.

Mayor Patrice Vergriete said Tuesday, “a very last chance” was needed for the town — to avoid all gatherings, at work, in the family, during the school holidays.

“We will not oppose lockdown if it were to take place because it is a difficult decision to take, but we must try everything before measures come into place to prevent freedom,” Vergriete told reporters, “we have offered a last reprieve to the people of Dunkirk.”

Vergriete said he was in contact with the French health minister, and that Olivier Veran, the minister, had asked for a “time of reflection.”

The mayor and the minister will once again talk Tuesday afternoon, Vergriete said.