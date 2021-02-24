France imposes local lockdowns as cases of British variant surge

France's health minister announced that the city of Dunkirk in northern France and its surrounding region, an area of 250,000 people, will be put under a new weekend lockdown starting this Friday night.

The minister said the measure was taken as Dunkirk is facing a surge of Covid-19 cases, due to the spread of the British variant.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran said that one in 100 of the population of Dunkirk is infected by the virus every week.

Under the lockdown, only essential shopping and travel will be allowed. The lockdown will be in effect every weekend until further notice.

The government took a similar decision on Monday for the southern region of the Alpes-Maritimes where a partial lockdown is going to be put in place between the coastal towns of Menton and Theoule over the next two weekends in an effort to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases and the spread of new variants.