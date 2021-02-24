France imposes local lockdowns as cases of British variant surge
France's health minister announced that the city of Dunkirk in northern France and its surrounding region, an area of 250,000 people, will be put under a new weekend lockdown starting this Friday night.
The minister said the measure was taken as Dunkirk is facing a surge of Covid-19 cases, due to the spread of the British variant.
French Health Minister Olivier Véran said that one in 100 of the population of Dunkirk is infected by the virus every week.
Under the lockdown, only essential shopping and travel will be allowed. The lockdown will be in effect every weekend until further notice.
The government took a similar decision on Monday for the southern region of the Alpes-Maritimes where a partial lockdown is going to be put in place between the coastal towns of Menton and Theoule over the next two weekends in an effort to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases and the spread of new variants.
Novavax expects to apply for authorization for Covid-19 vaccine in the second quarter of 2021
The biotechnology company Novavax expects to apply for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine sometime in the second quarter of 2021, Dr. Gregory Glenn, president of research and development for Novavax, said during a live Q&A with The Washington Post on Wednesday.
"Last week we finished recruiting 30,000 people in the US and Mexico and we're expecting that result right at the beginning maybe of quarter two – so pretty soon – and shortly thereafter we would be filing for what we call EUA or emergency use authorization in the US," Glenn said.
"So, we're thinking quarter two and then deployment could come fairly quickly," Glenn said. "The vaccine we expect to be deployed widely."
The company announced Monday that it has completed enrollment of its PREVENT-19 trial, a Phase 3 study of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Mexico. The trial enrolled 30,000 volunteers across 118 locations.
After disappointing start, J&J Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing "in a better place now," White House says
Johnson & Johnson initially was behind on manufacturing its Covid-19 vaccine when the Biden administration took office last month, but it’s getting better, a White House official said Wednesday.
"When we got here five weeks ago, we learned that J&J was behind on manufacturing and our team has been working with them since, and I think they're in a better place now," Jeff Zients, White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said during a news briefing.
"We've helped them with equipment and raw materials, which I think is helping to increase greater capacity," he said, adding that the initial production ramp was "slower than we'd like."
"It was disappointing when we arrived," Zients said. "I think the progress is real and we look forward to continuing to work with the company to accelerate their delivery and their capacity."
What happens next: Pending an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, Zients said the Biden administration is preparing rollout plans for 3-4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine next week. Zients said states will receive around 2 million doses of the vaccine, and the remaining doses will be allocated to pharmacies and community health centers.
NIH launches new initiative to study long-term effects of Covid-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes that therapeutic approaches to treating long Covid could come from medications already available, but the newly announced initiative to study on long Covid may provide answers.
The aim is to learn more about how the virus may lead to widespread and long-lasting symptoms and to develop ways to treat or prevent them. Initially, the initiative will look at areas including the spectrum of recovery across the population and what the underlying biological cause of prolonged symptoms.
“It’s very difficult to treat something when you don’t know what the target of the treatment is. And that’s the reason why it’s extremely important to take a look at these individuals, not only the scope of this, and not only the, you know, depth and breadth of the symptoms, but also to try and have some correlate that actually is a path of physiological correlate,” Fauci said at a briefing from the White House Covid-19 response team on Wednesday.
“Once we get that, an important part of this is, as I mentioned, would be to design therapeutic approaches, hopefully by medications that we already have, we just need to know how to use them," Fauci added.
Long Covid: A study published Friday found that 30% of people with Covid-19 continue to have symptoms up to nine months after initial infection. The most commons symptoms were fatigue and loss of taste or smell, although some reported cough, trouble breathing, muscle aches and brain fog.
Nearly a third reported worse quality of life compared to before getting sick, and some said they had trouble performing at least one usual activity, such as daily chores.
No ruling yet on minimum wage hike in Covid relief bill
Multiple Senate sources familiar with the matter said arguments were made on both sides this morning on the $15 federal minimum wage hike – and whether it fits within the rules of budget reconciliation.
The Senate's parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, has not yet ruled on the matter, and it's not clear yet when she will.
Democrats and the White House are attempting to push Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief package through the Senate by reconciliation, meaning the bill could pass with a simple majority of 51 votes and not require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. Reconciliation, however, has a strict set of rules, and provisions have to undergo a review of whether it has an impact on the budget and not just an "incidental" one.
Switzerland will begin phased lifting of coronavirus restrictions on March 1
Switzerland will move forward with a phased reopening of its economy and society which will see some coronavirus restrictions lifted on March 1, the Swiss federal government announced during a news conference Wednesday.
All shops in Switzerland will reopen on March 1, with restrictions limiting the number of customers. Museums, libraries, zoological and botanical gardens, sports, and outdoor leisure facilities will also reopen. Most sporting and cultural activities for people under 20 will also resume.
People in Switzerland will also get the green-light to meet outdoors in groups of more than 15 people beginning March 1. Swiss President Guy Parmelin said outdoor dining could resume on March 22 rather than the previously planned date of April 1, if the situation permits.
Restaurants in Switzerland have been closed since Dec. 22, with non-essential shops shuttered since Jan. 18.
Parmelin said the gradual reopening will be "a source of dissatisfaction for some," adding that while the "impatience that some people have is understandable," the situation in Switzerland "remains very fragile due to new variants of the virus which continue to progress.
The Swiss government said it would reassess the situation on March 12.
Alain Berset, a member of the Swiss Federal Council, tweeted Wednesday that the government has taken "a calculated risk: for society, for the economy and especially for young people, particularly touched by this crisis."
On Wednesday, at least 1,343 new coronavirus cases were recorded by the Federal Office for Public Health.
Switzerland has recorded at least 552,698 coronavirus cases and at least 9,256 deaths since the pandemic began.
Digital vaccine credentials “absolutely critical” to international travel, trade association says
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling on governments around the world to start issuing digital vaccine credentials to support a successful restart of international travel once borders re-open.
“It’s absolutely critical that we start issuing digital vaccine credentials,” IATA’s Head of Airport Passenger & Security Products, Alan Murray Hayden, said on Wednesday.
“Many airports are really operating at capacity at the moment, even though they are only carrying 10% of the normal volumes of passengers. And that’s simply because of the amount of time it currently takes to check all the bits of paper that a passenger needs to have. It takes so much time that we simply won’t be able to reopen in a sustainable way,” he added.
IATA’s Travel Pass, an app developed by the International Air Transport Association directly connects passengers with their Covid-19 test results from the labs, is one option airlines are piloting to process Covid data digitally.
IATA is scheduling to fully roll out its Travel Pass at the end of March, which is currently being trialed with 20 airlines around the world.
“Governments have been introducing quarantines; however vaccine and testing is the way in which we’re going to exit from the requirements for people to quarantine and the IATA travel pass will enable people to do that,” Hayden said.
IATA warned that the industry is still suffering from the current restrictions still in place for international travelers predicting that airlines will burn through up to $95 billion during 2021.
White House is increasing Covid-19 vaccine supply to states and pharmacies this week
The supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses being allocated to states and retail pharmacies is increasing, Jeff Zients, White House Covid-19 response coordinator, said on Wednesday.
"From 8.6 million doses when we took office to 14.5 million doses this week, that's an increase of vaccine allocations to states of nearly 70% during the Biden-Harris administration," Zients said during a White House news briefing.
"In this week, we will increase the allocation to pharmacies to 2.1 million doses," Zients said. "So, with 14.5 million doses allocated to states, tribes and territories, and 2.1 million through the federal retail pharmacy program, we've nearly doubled weekly supply of doses in just five weeks."