WHO reports sixth consecutive week of declining global coronavirus cases

Global coronavirus cases fell by 11% in the week leading up to February 21, marking the sixth consecutive week of declining cases, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.
WHO reported 2.4 million new cases and 66,000 new deaths that week, a 20% drop in deaths from the week before.
That brings the total to 110.7 million cases and more than 2.4 million deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to WHO figures. The United States is currently reporting the highest number of new cases, followed by Brazil, France, Russia and India.
WHO noted that while many countries are reporting a decline in overall coronavirus cases, reports of Covid-19 variants are increasing.
WHO said the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the UK has now been found in 101 countries, while the B.1.351 variant first detected in South Africa has now been found in 51 countries. The less prevalent B.1.1.28.1 variant — first identified in Brazil and Japan — has now been found in 29 countries.