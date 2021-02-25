Finland to enter a 3 week lockdown on March 8 

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arrives at the European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, in October 2020. Johanna Geron/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Finland will go into a three-week lockdown starting March 8 and is prepared to declare a state of emergency, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Thursday.

Marin was speaking during a news conference as the country faces a "significant" increase in the number of coronavirus cases and a rise in hospitalizations.

The strictest restrictions will be introduced Thursday in seven hospital districts, including the capital Helsinki. Such measures include distance working, the recommended use of face masks, protection of high-risk groups, distance schooling in higher education, lockdown of public areas, closure of adult leisure activities and a ban on gatherings.

The lockdown will not include a curfew but will involve the closing of restaurants and ordering school students that are 13 or older to shift to remote learning, the government said.

The incidence of cases across the country was 62 infections per 100,000 population in the week of Feb. 15, compared to 46 infections per 100,000 population in the previous week, the Health Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The coronavirus situation has “deteriorated in recent weeks, especially in the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts,” the ministry added.

Hospital workload has been increasing over the past week across the country. The need for intensive care has also increased in the last couple of weeks, but the intensive care unit capacity nationwide has not been threatened, according to the ministry.

To date, at least 690 cases of coronavirus variants have been reported in Finland. Of these, 660 are cases related to the variant first detected in the UK.