Germany's Covid death toll tops 70,000, as Bavaria PM warns that mutations are "starting to dominate"

From CNN’s Claudia Otto in Berlin and Stephanie Halasz in London

A crematorium employee affixes a "Corona" marker to a coffin in Dachsenhausen, Germany on January 22. Thomas Frey/picture alliance/Getty Images

More than 70,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Germany, according to official figures.

The country's agency for disease control and prevention, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Monday recorded 4,732 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 2,447,068.

The RKI also reported 60 additional deaths, bringing the total death toll to 70,105. Recorded numbers are always low at weekends because not so many people get tested.

Meanwhile, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder also warned that new variants of the coronavirus are taking over.

The mutations are starting to dominate,” he said at a news conference Monday morning.

Soeder also warned there are coronavirus hotspots on the German border with the Czech Republic.

“Corona[virus] will keep us busy in the next few months, make no mistake,” Soeder said.

The Bavarian leader said more vaccinations and more tests were needed. Soeder also called for general practitioners, as well as company and factory doctors to start giving vaccinations.

The RKI said Germany's seven-day incidence rate has risen to 65.8 -- representing the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It is aiming to reach an incidence rate of 35 before lifting restrictions.

Soeder was speaking ahead of Wednesday’s meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the country's federal states, when the next steps of the pandemic restrictions will be discussed.