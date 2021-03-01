Indian Prime Minister receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi, India on March 1. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi/'s Twitter/AP

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, kicking off the second phase of the country's immunization campaign.

He received India's home-grown vaccine, Covaxin, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19," he tweeted on Monday. "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India Covid-19 free!"

The second phase: This next part of the vaccination drive will allow shots for those aged 60 years and older, and those aged above 45 with serious medical conditions.

The first phase had been targeted at healthcare and frontline workers, but vaccines will now available to the general public within the age bracket.

India has distributed more than 14.3 million vaccines since the program began on January 16, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.

The Indian Ministry of Health has recorded more than 11 million cases to date, and more than 157,000 related deaths.