Denmark records first case of P.1 Covid-19 variant initially identified in Brazil

Denmark has detected a case of the P.1 coronavirus variant -- which was first discovered in Brazil -- in the country for the first time, the Danish health minister said Wednesday.

The first case of the variant P.1 has been found in Denmark. P.1 was originally detected in Brazil and is one of those we have a special focus on. Intensive infection detection has been initiated,” Magnus Heunicke tweeted.

The variant has been found by the Technical University of Denmark, which helps analyze samples, and confirmed by Denmark's national infectious disease agency.

Research suggests the variant is as much as 2.2 times more transmissible and could evade immunity from previous Covid-19 infection by up to 61%.

Six cases of the P.1 variant were also reported in the UK this week with a manhunt underway to find one unidentified case.

Researchers commented that this is unlikely to cause a surge in cases, adding that “you need many introductions to start an epidemic, so six is very few.”

Public Health England said in a statement on Sunday that the unidentified person is one of six cases of the variant. The agency added that three of the cases were found in England and another three in Scotland.

The variant has also been detected in other European nations including Spain, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands.

Read more about Covid-19 variants here: