Brazil reports largest single-day surge in new coronavirus cases in 2 months

Healthcare workers treat Covid-19 infected patients inside a field hospital at the Pedro Dell'Antonia sports complex in Santo Andre, Brazil on February 22. Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Brazil’s health ministry reported 80,508 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the country's largest daily increase in new infections since January 7.

The grim news comes after a week in which the country also marked its highest daily death toll. On Wednesday, Brazil recorded 1,910 deaths, according to the health ministry -- its highest number since the outbreak began.

Sunday’s reported daily death toll was 1,086, the health ministry announced. Since the epidemic began, Brazil has confirmed a total of 11,019,344 virus cases.

Public and private intensive care units are near or at capacity across the country, with one-third at the edge of collapse at more than 90% capacity, according to federal and state data.

Brazil’s largest state, Sao Paulo, entered a two-week “red phase” of coronavirus restrictions at midnight Saturday, meaning all but essential businesses would remain closed for the period.