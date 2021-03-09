Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Laboratories said that the first case of the B.1.351 Covid-19 variant has been identified in the state.

The variant, which was first identified in South Africa, has been detected in a male child, according a statement issued by the agency on Monday evening.

The child is living in Jackson County, an area approximately 80 miles west of Detroit.

The case marks the only known case in Michigan at this time, however it is possible that there are more that have not been identified, according to the statement.

Researchers are currently investigating the Jackson County case to determine close contacts and if there are additional cases associated with the case, it said.

“We are concerned about the discovery of another variant in Michigan, although it was not unexpected,” said Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, the MDHHS' Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health and Human Services.

As of Monday, Michigan has also identified 516 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the UK, in 23 jurisdictions.