European countries suspend AstraZeneca vaccinations despite advice from EU medicines regulator

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge arrives at the Binnenhof for the weekly Council of Ministers meeting in The Hague on March 5. Koen van Weel/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

The Netherlands on Sunday became the latest European nation to suspend AstraZeneca vaccinations over blood clot concerns despite advice from the European Union's medicines regulator that the benefits of the shot outweigh any potential risks.

Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria and Ireland have also halted the vaccinations.

Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday that a “rare combination” of blood clots and lowered blood platelets in several AstraZeneca vaccine recipients in Norway and Denmark was “enough reason” to pause use of the vaccine in the Netherlands for two weeks.

While any causality remains an open question, reports about six cases in Norway and Denmark had given the Netherlands' medicine authority enough reason "to press the pause button,” de Jonge said.

“Thrombosis is of course a very common complaint. And so if you are vaccinating a large group of people, it’s not crazy that there will also be people with thrombosis after vaccination. But in this case it is a very rare combination of thrombosis in which bleeding can also occur due to a reduced number of platelets,” he added.

The Health Minister had said as recently as Thursday that blood clots were occurring “not because of vaccination,” and that there was “no cause for concern.”

In a letter to parliament sent on Sunday, de Jonge wrote that the pause would be in effect until March 29, “pending further advice from the EMA," or European Medicines Agency.

The EMA on Thursday advised that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks, and did not recommend suspending its use while investigation into thromboembolic events are ongoing.

The EMA said it was aware that Denmark was suspending AstraZeneca vaccinations due to reports of blood clots in people who had received it, but said: “There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine.”

The Danish Medicines Agency on Monday said the woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca in Denmark had an “unusual picture of illness around the death,” with a low number of platelets, blood clots in small and large vessels and bleeding.

“The clinical picture is highly unusual and is currently being thoroughly investigated by the European Medicines Agency," the agency said in a statement.

Denmark is one of six European countries to suspend AstraZeneca's use despite the EMA's recommendation.