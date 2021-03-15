World
Latest on Covid-19 relief law

Latest on coronavirus pandemic

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:26 p.m. ET, March 15, 2021
1 hr 1 min ago

More evidence severe Covid-19 can affect brain function, study finds

From CNN’s Christopher Rios

A new study published Monday provides additional evidence that severe Covid-19 can affect brain function.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, used advanced techniques to examine the brains of people with severe Covid-19.

The study found that patients with severe Covid-19 – and no other clear reason for their neurologic symptoms – were more likely to have movement disorders such as tremor or seizures, frontal lobe syndrome or brainstem impairment, which can cause problems with planning and social behavior.

These patients were defined as having Covid-19-related encephalopathy, or CORE.

“In our study, we showed that patients with CORE mostly had movement disorders (mainly seizures and/or myorrhythmia), brainstem impairment (oculomotor disorders such as head bobbing) and frontal syndrome (disinhibition and grasping),” the researchers wrote.

The study was conducted at a single hospital in Paris between March 30 and June 11, 2020. It included 78 patients with severe Covid-19 who also underwent a special test looking at electrical firing of brain cells during their hospitalization, called an electroencephalogram, or EEG. Many, but not all, of these patients also had other advanced imaging techniques performed, such as brain magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI

Of the 78 patients included in the study, nine were found to have CORE

While the cause of brain changes in people with severe Covid-19 is unknown, the findings reinforce the hypothesis that the virus could be invading the frontal lobe through nerves in the nose, the researchers said.

The researchers also developed a tool using the patient’s clinical presentation, EEG and MRI to predict which people are more likely to develop CORE. But more research on CORE is needed to determine the utility of such a tool.

1 hr 1 min ago

Covid-19 protocols force Masters to cancel annual Par 3 contest

from CNN's Wayne Sterling

A general view of play on the fifth hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.
A general view of play on the fifth hole during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The 2021 Masters Par 3 Contest will not be played when the tournament begins next month due to social distancing protocols, Augusta National announced on Monday. 

The club hopes the event will resume in 2022.

The annual contest, which usually occurs the day before the start of the Masters tournament, was canceled last year as well after the tournament was moved from April to November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 85th Masters, scheduled for April 8 to 11 in Augusta, Georgia, will have a limited, unspecified number of spectators. 

The tournament will have similar health and safety standards to those instituted last November.  

1 hr 15 min ago

Moderna launches trial of new easier-to-distribute Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

Moderna announced it has launched an early-stage trial of an updated Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is refrigerator stable, so it would be easier to distribute. The company is testing it as a single-dose vaccine as well as testing it as a double dose.

“Our investments in our mRNA platform have enabled us to develop this next generation vaccine candidate, which is a potential refrigerator-stable vaccine that could facilitate easier distribution and administration in a wider range of settings, including potentially for developing countries. We remain committed to helping address this ongoing public health emergency,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a news release Monday.

In future trials, Moderna said that the company will also test this version of the vaccine to see if it could work as a booster. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have said that they will be testing boosters, in case their current vaccines aren’t as effective against variants.

1 hr 20 min ago

Few people have missed their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far, CDC data show

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Nurse Liliana Ocampo administers the second dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine into the arm of Sister Patricia Supple, 86, on March 3, in Los Angeles, California at the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Carondelet independent living center.
Nurse Liliana Ocampo administers the second dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine into the arm of Sister Patricia Supple, 86, on March 3, in Los Angeles, California at the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Carondelet independent living center. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Most people who have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine are getting their second dose on time, according to early data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But CDC researchers warn that the initial groups prioritized to receive the vaccine – health care workers and long-term care facility residents – have had easy access to a second dose through their workplace or residence.

"As priority groups broaden, adherence to the recommended dosing interval might decrease," the researchers wrote in their report published on Monday. 

For the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, it is recommended for second doses to be administered 21 and 28 days later, respectively, but the researchers noted in their report that up to 42 days between doses is permissible if needed.

The report includes data on more than 37 million people who received at least their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14.

The researchers analyzed the data, taking a close look at when the first dose was received, whether a second dose was received and whether that second dose was received on time. The data came from 58 jurisdictions across the United States.

The researchers found that among those where enough time had gone by to receive a second dose, 88% of people had completed their second dose, 8.6% had not but there was still enough time to receive their second dose, and 3.4% had missed the second dose completely – meaning at least 42 days had gone by since receiving their first dose.

Among those in the data who had received both doses, the researchers found that 95.6% received their second dose within the recommended time interval.

The researchers noted that several winter weather events led to distribution challenges and vaccination clinics canceling appointments during the study, and more research is needed to examine the completion of second doses over a longer period of time.

"Continued monitoring of series completion status across jurisdictions and by demographic characteristics is important to ensure equity in vaccine administration and vaccination coverage, especially as vaccination efforts expand to additional population groups," the researchers wrote.

1 hr 26 min ago

Germany halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine

From CNN's Stephanie Halsaz

Medical staff Thomas Holler gives a jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine at a vaccine center in Bremen, northwestern Germany, on February 26.
Medical staff Thomas Holler gives a jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine at a vaccine center in Bremen, northwestern Germany, on February 26. Hauke-Christian Dittrich/Pool/Getty Images

Germany is “precautiously” halting vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to CNNs German affiliate n-tv.  

The health ministry could not confirm the news on the phone, but is pointing to a statement by German Health Minister Jens Spahn at 10 a.m. ET. 

Germany is now the seventh European country to suspend AstraZeneca's use despite advice from the European Union's medicines regulator that the benefits of the shot outweigh any potential risks.

Here's a look at the other EU countries that have suspended use:

  • Denmark: On Thursday, March 11, Denmark suspended AstraZeneca vaccinations for 14 days as a “precautionary measure” as it investigates “signs of a possible serious side effect in the form of fatal blood clots” after one Danish person died following vaccination, according to Danish health officials.
  • Norway: On Thursday, March 11, Norway chose to “pause” vaccinations following reports of the death in Denmark. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said similar cases had been reported in Norway, but “mainly in the elderly where there is often another underlying disease as well.” 
  • Iceland: On Thursday, March 11, Iceland suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. There have been no reports of patients developing blood clots in the country. 
  • Bulgaria: On Friday, March 12, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ordered a halt to all AstraZeneca vaccinations until the EMA “rejects all doubts” about the vaccine's safety.
  • Ireland: On Sunday, March 14, Ireland decided to temporarily suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to "maintain confidence" in its vaccine program, according to the Chairman of its National Immunization Advisory Committee.
  • Netherlands: On Sunday, March 14, the Dutch government said it would pause AstraZeneca vaccinations for two weeks “as a precautionary measure and pending further investigation.”
1 hr 55 min ago

Covid-19 testing begins at two DC-area airports as pandemic air travel breaks records

From CNN's Pete Muntean and Liz Stark

Travelers walk through Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on February 2.
Travelers walk through Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on February 2. Ting Shen/Xinhua/Getty Images

More coronavirus testing facilities are opening up at airports as pandemic air travel continues to break records.

Two testing locations opened up before security at Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport on Monday morning. The new partnership is between the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and XpresCheck—the company known for its in-airport XpresSpa chain. The new locations are the tenth and eleventh at airports across the country.

Passengers can pay $200 to get a rapid molecular test for while-you-wait results or $75 to get to get an Abbot ID Now PCR with results in one to three days. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says both international and domestic travelers should get tested before and after their trip.

“Infrastructure like this in airports is going to be part of the new normal that give people comfort,” XpresCheck CEO Doug Satzman tells CNN. He says the company will also roll out a rapid PCR test in April.

Saltzman says those who test positive will be told to quarantine either at home or a hotel and their information will be referred to the CDC in hopes that passengers are prevented from boarding a plane. The CDC says it maintains a public health Do Not Board list, which is independent of the TSA-administered Do Not Fly list.

“We have a special, expedited process - because of the nature of this environment - that prevents somebody from going through security and boarding the plane,” said Saltzman.
2 hr 27 min ago

Fauci: Study suggests 3 feet may be enough social distance in schools

Dr. Anthony Fauci attends an event at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, on February 11. 
Dr. Anthony Fauci attends an event at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, on February 11.  Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Top Biden medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday gave his view on a new Massachusetts study that found "no significant difference" between six feet of physical distancing versus three feet of physical distancing in schools.

On CNN's "State of the Union," Jake Tapper pressed Fauci on the research.

Fauci said the findings do indicate to him that three feet of distancing is good enough and that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is aware of the new data.

"I can tell you and promise you, I talk to the CDC, to (Director Rochelle Walensky) every single day," he said. "She is acutely aware of the accumulation of data and the fact that her team will be acting on the data the way they always do."

2 hr 31 min ago

Biden will announce key official today that will oversee implementation of Covid-19 relief law

From CNN's  Phil Mattingly, Jeremy Diamond and Elizabeth Cohen

Gene Sperling speaks during a conference in Kalgoorlie, Australia, in 2015.
Gene Sperling speaks during a conference in Kalgoorlie, Australia, in 2015. Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg/Getty Images 

President Biden will announce today that Gene Sperling, a former top economic official in the last two Democratic presidential administrations, will serve as the point person in overseeing the implementation of the newly signed $1.9 trillion Covid relief law, according to two people briefed on the plan and a senior administration official.

Biden will announce Sperling's appointment at the White House today at 1:45 p.m. ET during remarks about implementation of the law, according to the senior administration official.

Sperling's mandate will be to get money out the door quickly and maximize its impact, the people said, while also serving as the lead official in partnership with state and local officials on the receiving end of billions of dollars from the law.

He will serve as the lead in advising and ensuring local officials get what they need, while also holding them accountable for any mismanagement of funds, the individuals briefed on the plan said.

Sperling has spent more than a decade at the highest levels of government, twice serving as the director of the National Economic Council, and will be tasked with ensuring all aspects of the sweeping relief law are put into place as designed.

In the next few weeks, the Biden administration will also launch a national vaccine promotional campaign aimed at encouraging hesitant Americans to get immunized, a marketing executive close to the project told CNN.

The advertisements are part of a $250 million Covid-19 education campaign run by the US Department of Health and Human Services, which will include a podcast hosted by "a well-known person" outside of government, the executive said.

3 hr 32 min ago

Angela Merkel's party takes a beating in regional elections over coronavirus response

From CNN’s Stephanie Halasz and Eliza Mackintosh in London, and Claudia Otto in Berlin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference on March 9, in Berlin, Germany.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference on March 9, in Berlin, Germany. Christian Marquardt/Pool/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats took a beating in two state elections on Sunday amid growing public anger over the country's sluggish vaccination rollout and a corruption scandal involving face mask production.

The historic losses come two months after the CDU elected a new party leader, Armin Laschet, and six months before a national vote that will see Merkel leave office after nearly two decades in power.

Merkel's successor has not yet been chosen and Laschet will face serious questions over whether he is the right candidate to take her place on the ticket in September.

Commenting on the results in Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wuerttemberg, states once considered party strongholds, Laschet said the CDU would have to do better work managing the coronavirus crisis.

The dual defeats are being seen, in part, as a reaction to the pace of Germany's Covid-19 vaccination program, which has been dogged by supply shortages and bureaucracy. So far, the country of over 83 million people has administered less than nine million vaccinations -- making it one of the slowest rollouts in Europe.

Frustration over the government's handling of Covid-19 has been exacerbated by a recent face mask procurement scandal. Several lawmakers in Merkel's conservative-led coalition have stepped down in recent days after accusations that they had received payments for securing face mask deals.

And after months of varying coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns, Germany is facing yet another surge in infections.