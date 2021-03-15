AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine benefits outweigh risks, European Medicines Agency reiterates

Michael Gray moves a pallet of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses in Ontario, Canada, on March 3. Carlos Osario/Pool/AP

Canada says it will continue with its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite concerns in Europe about a link between the shot and blood clots.

“Obviously we’re following what has been happening with a specific batch used in Europe but I can reassure all Canadians that no doses of AstraZeneca came from the same batch that has caused concerns in Europe,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a news conference in Montreal.

Health Canada confirmed last week that it is aware of reports of adverse events in Europe following immunization with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, but said "the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks."

“At this time, there is no indication that the vaccine caused these events. To date, no adverse events related to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, or the version manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, have been reported to Health Canada or the Public Health Agency of Canada,” the statement posted last week said.

“The best vaccine for you to take is the first one that is offered to you,” Trudeau added Monday.

Canada’s vaccine regulator approved the AstraZeneca shot late last month, approving it for all Canadians over the age of 18, including seniors. However, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) chose not to recommend the AstraZeneca’s vaccine for people aged 65 years and older, due to what it called an insufficient amount of evidence for that age group.

Canadian provinces, responsible for administering vaccines, have taken different approaches, with some restricting the AstraZeneca vaccine to those under the age of 65.

Earlier Monday, Trudeau visited a mass vaccination site in downtown Montreal, a city that remains a stubborn hotspot for coronavirus infections.

Trudeau said that while he was relieved to see his mother get vaccinated in recent days, he has no firm date for receiving his own vaccine shot.

“I’m not overly focused on when my turn will come. When it comes, I will gladly get vaccinated but I will wait my turn,” he said.