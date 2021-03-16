World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan, CNN

Updated 4:50 a.m. ET, March 16, 2021
3 hr 30 min ago

Portugal joins other European countries in suspending AstraZeneca vaccinations

From CNN’s Isa Soares and James Frater in London 

Portugal has announced that it is suspending the inoculation of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine as a “precaution,” joining other European countries – including France, Germany, Italy and Spain – in halting its use following reports of blood clots post inoculation.

“Portuguese health authorities today decided to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 for reasons of precaution and public health,” Portugal’s national health authority said Monday in a statement. 

According to the national health authority, the decision was taken “due to reports of the appearance of blood clots in vaccinated people.”

The decision comes despite assertions from the United Kingdom’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations (JCVI) that the vaccine has been “rigorously tested for safety.” 

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also said Monday that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks, adding that the number of people developing blood clots after vaccination does not seem to be higher than in the general population.

The agency said it would hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to advise on “any further actions that may need to be taken.”  

3 hr 28 min ago

Brazil appoints fourth health minister since the pandemic began

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso and Mitchell McCluskey

Brazil is getting its fourth health minister since the coronavirus pandemic began.

President Jair Bolsonaro announced Monday night that the crucial role would be given to Dr. Marcelo Queiroga, president of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology. He replaces army general Eduardo Pazuello, who had held the job for less than a year.

"It was decided this afternoon to appoint Marcelo Queiroga," Bolsonaro told supporters in front of the presidential palace in Brasilia. "I have known him for a few years. He is not a person I have known for a few days. He has everything it takes to do a good job, following up on everything Pazuello has done until today."

Queiroga takes office amid one of the darkest periods of the pandemic in the country. As of Monday, a total of least 279,286 people had died of the virus. The country's hospitals are inundated, with intensive care wards in 22 out of Brazil's 26 states nearing capacity.

The outgoing Pazuello had recently faced sharp criticism for vaccine shortages and was under investigation for oxygen shortages earlier this year in Manaus, capital city of Amazonas state.

Brazil Health Minister says his 'replacement' is being discussed amid Covid-19 crisis
3 hr 21 min ago

Thai Prime Minister receives AstraZeneca vaccine on live stream after initial rollout delay 

From CNN’s Kocha Olarn in Bangkok

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha became the country's first person to receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, after a delay in the rollout over safety concerns.

Prayut and members of his Cabinet streamed the vaccinations live on the Thai government’s official Facebook page as part of a campaign to boost confidence on the safety of vaccines.

He was originally scheduled to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 12, but the vaccine rollout was suspended after Denmark and Austria reported side effects related to blood clots in some people who had received the vaccine.

“This will build confidence among the general public to receive vaccinations arranged by the government,” Prayut said after the inoculation.

According to the Ministry of Public Health’s Facebook page, Thailand aims to administer 64 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines by the end of the year.