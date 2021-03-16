EU health commissioner urges countries to use all vaccine doses after some suspend use of AstraZeneca shot

EU commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides gives a press conference at the European Commission Headquarters in Brussels, on February 17. Aris Oikonomou/Pool/Getty Images

The European Union’s Commissioner for Health Tuesday urged countries to use all their vaccine doses, after more than a dozen EU members suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The roll out of the vaccination is more than ever key in order to decrease the number of infected people,” European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

She nodded to the tensions between AstraZeneca and the EU over the pharmaceutical company’s failure to deliver as many doses as contracted, but said countries should push ahead with inoculations.

“We recognize the significant and regrettable challenges around production and deliveries, but we do however urge member states to use all the available doses as we are currently seeing the proportions of available doses used range from 50 to 100% to across member states,” she said. “Every dose counts and every dose is providing a protective shield for health workers, for the most vulnerable groups, for the elderly.”

At least 15 EU and associated countries have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears about blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency has repeatedly said the benefits the vaccine outweigh the risks. It is conducting an emergency review of the data and is due to report on Thursday.

EU and associated countries are sitting on nearly 8 million unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention data showed as of Monday.