The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan, CNN

Updated 2:10 p.m. ET, March 16, 2021
3 min ago

EU health commissioner urges countries to use all vaccine doses after some suspend use of AstraZeneca shot

From CNN’s James Frater

EU commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides gives a press conference at the European Commission Headquarters in Brussels, on February 17. Aris Oikonomou/Pool/Getty Images

The European Union’s Commissioner for Health Tuesday urged countries to use all their vaccine doses, after more than a dozen EU members suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The roll out of the vaccination is more than ever key in order to decrease the number of infected people,” European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.

She nodded to the tensions between AstraZeneca and the EU over the pharmaceutical company’s failure to deliver as many doses as contracted, but said countries should push ahead with inoculations.

“We recognize the significant and regrettable challenges around production and deliveries, but we do however urge member states to use all the available doses as we are currently seeing the proportions of available doses used range from 50 to 100% to across member states,” she said. “Every dose counts and every dose is providing a protective shield for health workers, for the most vulnerable groups, for the elderly.”

At least 15 EU and associated countries have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over fears about blood clots.

The European Medicines Agency has repeatedly said the benefits the vaccine outweigh the risks. It is conducting an emergency review of the data and is due to report on Thursday.

EU and associated countries are sitting on nearly 8 million unused doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention data showed as of Monday.

36 min ago

All US states have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their adult population, CDC data shows

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination site at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas on March 15. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly 111 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that 110,737,856 doses have been administered – about 77% of the 142,918,525 doses delivered.

About 1.7 million doses have been reported administered since yesterday. Despite this drop, the 7-day average remains above 2.4 million doses per day and has topped yesterday’s record high.

Nearly 22% of the population – about 72 million people – has received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 12% of the population – about 39 million people – are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Among the 65-and-older population, more than a third are fully vaccinated, and nearly two-thirds have received at least one dose. Additionally, all states have fully vaccinated at least 10% of their adult population.

A note on the data: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.

40 min ago

Go There: CNN is in Los Angeles, where some Covid-19 restrictions are easing

For the first time in months, Los Angeles County is easing some of its Covid-19 restrictions as cases decline.

Restaurants — which up until now only offered take-out and/or outdoor dining — reopened indoors with up to 25% capacity. Museums, zoos and aquariums were also permitted to reopen with up to 25% maximum capacity. Gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios and dance studios were also able to reopen indoors with up to 10% maximum occupancy.

CNN's Stephanie Elam was live in Los Angeles. Watch more:

1 hr 4 min ago

Iraq records highest number of new Covid-19 cases in a day

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq and Aqeel Najim

A healthcare worker processes Covid-19 tests in Baghdad, Iraq on January 31. Xinhua/Getty Images

Iraq reported their highest daily Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said.

A record 5,267 new coronavirus cases were reported over 24-hours bringing the total number of cases in Iraq since the start of the pandemic last year to 768,352.

Thirty-nine coronavirus related deaths were also reported on Tuesday, pushing the total number to 13,827.

There are currently 59,341 Covid-19 patients hospitalized across the county, among them 463 cases in intensive care units.

Last week, Iraq extended a series of restrictive measures announced last month for two more weeks "in light of the increasing number of infections among citizens," to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The measures include a full curfew on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between March 9 through March 22.

Despite the restrictions imposed by the government, hundreds of thousands of Shiite pilgrims visited the holy shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadhim in Iraq last week, to commemorate his death.

It's unclear whether the increase is related to Shia yearly ritual.

1 hr 43 min ago

New York City on track to surpass 3 million Covid-19 vaccinations today, mayor says

From CNN's Laura Ly

Navy personnel prepare doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in New York, on February 24. Seth Wenig/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

New York City is on track to surpass the administration of three million Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city recorded over 370,000 vaccinations last week – the highest weekly total since vaccinations began – and the city hopes to increase that figure to over 500,000 weekly vaccinations, de Blasio said, adding that their goals are still contingent on the supply they receive.

New York City reported a 6.4% Covid-19 positivity rate on Tuesday. For the second day in a row, the city also reported under 200 people admitted to hospitals for Covid-19. De Blasio said it was the “first time in a long time” that new Covid-19-related hospital admissions were that low, but said it’s still too early to see if it’s a trend.

De Blasio also there was “no rhyme or reason” to New York state’s vaccine eligibility and said he did not understand how the state made its decisions regarding which categories of people were deemed eligible and other categories that are still left out. He said he believes other groups — such as members of the media and court workers — should also be among those eligible.

Note: These numbers were released by the city’s public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services

1 hr 50 min ago

Ohio will open vaccines to those 40 and older starting Friday, governor says

From CNN's Konstantin Toropin

Director of Nursing Crystal Jones prepares doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Athens, Ohio, on March 9. Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that Ohio will offer the Covid-19 vaccine to anyone 40 and older starting on Friday and promised to expand to anyone over the age of 16 on March 29.

Dewine said during a news conference today that anyone with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, or obesity, will also be eligible for the vaccine on Friday.

The two new eligibility groups means that "about 1.6 million new Ohioans" will be eligible for a vaccine shot on Friday, according to DeWine. 

DeWine was in Cleveland announcing the opening of Ohio's first FEMA-coordinated mass Covid-19 vaccination clinic, located at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center. 

The location is able to handle 1,500 people per day now but, "assuming that everything is working fine," in several days it will be vaccinating 6,000 people per day, according to DeWine. 

Cuyahoga County Executive, Armond Budish, stressed the location's role in reaching communities of color and minorities at the press conference. 

Budish said that state vaccine registration data for the Wolstein Center shows that "people of color, specifically Black and brown people, are registering at a much lower rate than white people."

"That has to change, it comes down to a matter of life and death," he said.

Budish said that the reason for the disparity comes down to barriers in getting to the location as well as a lack of trust in the government.

Budish said that the county is working with local organizations like the Urban League, the NAACP, as well as churches and community centers, to try and overcome the distrust.

1 hr 36 min ago

France is seeing signs of a “third wave” in pandemic, prime minister says

From CNN's Eva Tapiero

French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks during a session at the National Assembly in Paris, on March 16. Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

France is experiencing “what looks like a kind of third wave” of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Jean Castex told lawmakers Tuesday.  

Speaking at the French National Assembly, the prime minister said the country has seen a rise in cases of new coronavirus variants, warning that the third wave has been “characterized by variants, a lot of them.” 

“The so-called British variant is taking an increasingly important place,” he added. 

Castex is set to participate in a televised interview on Tuesday evening, in which he is expected to speak about the coronavirus pandemic. 

2 hr 36 min ago

South African regulator grants provisional approval for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 

From CNN's Amy Cassidy & David McKenzie

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been provisionally approved for use in South Africa, but will remain under surveillance for efficacy and safety. 

The South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority announced on Tuesday: “SAHPRA has approved the Section 21 application for the Pfizer/Biontech Comirnaty Vaccine.

The statement added: “This approval is subject to conducting a post Section 21 authorization efficacy and safety surveillance.”

South Africa has ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, however a date on when the doses will arrive in the country has so far not been announced. 

2 hr 52 min ago

Miami Beach is seeing crowds "that want to just let loose in ways that are unacceptable,” mayor says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

This spring break, Miami Beach is seeing “too many people coming that want to just let loose in ways that are unacceptable,” Mayor Dan Gelber said, adding that it is concerning with the pandemic still on and the threat of the variants looming large.

Experts have told the mayor that it could easily spread elsewhere, he said Tuesday.

“We don’t want it because honestly it’s not healthy for our residents. And we certainly don’t want to be a hub of a problem that affects other communities locally or elsewhere,” he told CNN.

Gelber also criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for restricting local and city leaders to enforce mask mandates.

“The problem is that the message people are getting from the governor and others is that they shouldn’t have to worry about this. And that’s the hardest thing,” Gelber said. “They’re getting mixed messages, including from the most prominent voice in the state.”

