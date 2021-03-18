Brazil reports its highest daily surge in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began

Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit of Emilio Ribas Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 17. Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil reported 90,303 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday -- its highest daily surge in infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country's total caseload now stands at 11,693,838, according to its health ministry. Brazil has registered a total of 284,775 virus-related deaths, with 2,648 new fatalities reported Wednesday.

The new high in daily infections came after Brazil reported its highest daily coronavirus death toll of 2,841 on Tuesday, with ICU occupancy rates surging past 80% in 25 of the country's 26 states and its federal district.

On Tuesday, Brazilian research institute Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz) warned the coronavirus crisis in the country is "the greatest health and hospital collapse in the history of Brazil."