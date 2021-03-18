World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 4:20 a.m. ET, March 18, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
27 min ago

Brazil reports its highest daily surge in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso in Sao Paulo

Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit of Emilio Ribas Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 17.
Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit of Emilio Ribas Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 17. Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil reported 90,303 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday -- its highest daily surge in infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country's total caseload now stands at 11,693,838, according to its health ministry. Brazil has registered a total of 284,775 virus-related deaths, with 2,648 new fatalities reported Wednesday.

The new high in daily infections came after Brazil reported its highest daily coronavirus death toll of 2,841 on Tuesday, with ICU occupancy rates surging past 80% in 25 of the country's 26 states and its federal district.

On Tuesday, Brazilian research institute Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz) warned the coronavirus crisis in the country is "the greatest health and hospital collapse in the history of Brazil."

30 min ago

Biden administration is considering sending some AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

The Biden administration is considering sending some AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses stockpiled and waiting for official usage approval in the US over the border to Mexico and Canada, according to a senior administration official.

Intense discussions are taking place following a request for doses from both countries and, for Mexico at least, an agreement could be announced as soon as Friday, according to Mexican officials.

"I'd say we've made good progress, but the details, figures, provisions, won't be known until Friday," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters on Tuesday morning, according to Reuters. "We requested as many (AstraZeneca doses) as possible."

The Biden administration has committed to having enough vaccines for all Americans before sharing doses, and if this agreement comes together it would be the first time the US has shared vaccines directly with another country. It would also likely give a major boost to vaccination efforts in Canada and Mexico, which are struggling with their vaccine rollouts in comparison to the US.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed requests have been received from both Mexico and Canada, and they are being considered carefully. She provided no details on when a decision would be reached.

Read the full story:

Biden administration is considering sending some AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico
RELATED

Biden administration is considering sending some AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico