British regulator maintains there's no evidence AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots
From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite
There is no evidence the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots, a British medical regulator said Thursday, advising people to continue getting the vaccine.
The statement from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency comes shortly before the European Medicines Agency is expected to announce the results of an emergency review of the vaccine.
“The available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. This follows a detailed review of report cases as well as data from hospital admissions and GP records,” the MHRA said.
"The MHRA’s advice remains that the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to outweigh any risks and that the public should continue to get their vaccine when invited to do so."
51 min ago
WHO "particularly worried' about Covid-19 situation in Balkans and Central Europe
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite
The World Health Organization said it is "particularly worried" about the Covid-19 situation in the Balkans and Central Europe.
"We are particularly worried about the epidemiologic situation in the Balkans, as well as many other countries around Central Europe," Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO Europe, said during a news conference Thursday.
The current situation is "most acute in parts of the region that were successful in controlling the disease in the first six months of 2020. It is in central Europe, the Balkans and the Baltic states where case incidence, hospitalizations and deaths are now among the highest in the world," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said.
Kluge noted that case incidence in the region "continues its increasing trend and is moving eastwards. We have now seen three consecutive weeks of growth in Covid-19 cases with over 1.2 million new cases reported last week across Europe.”
The WHO's European region includes 53 countries, as well as Russia and several Central Asian nations.
While many countries around Europe are currently under "a partial or full nationwide lockdown," some are gradually easing their Covid-19 restrictions, Kluge said.
"Some are doing so based on the assumption that increasing vaccination uptake in countries would immediately lead to an improved epidemiological situation. Such assumptions are too early to make. Let there be no doubt about it, vaccination by itself – particularly given the varied uptake in countries – does not replace public health and social measures," Kluge said.
"Vaccines work, and will eventually allow a return to a new normal," he added.
52 min ago
Biden will address administration's progress on 100 million shots goal today
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
This afternoon President Biden will address the progress his administration has made in reaching the goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office, a White House official told CNN.
The US is on the cusp of reaching that milestone before Biden hits 60 days in office — even though Biden set that number as a new goal during his primetime address last week.
More than 113 million coronavirus shots have been administered in the US to date.
Of those, more than 96 million have been administered since Biden took office on Jan. 20.
At least 16.5 million vaccine doses had been administered in the US by the end of the day on Jan. 20, according to the CDC.
58 min ago
WHO working on "smart digital certificate," official says
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite
The World Health Organization is working on "a smart digital certificate," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said, making a point of distinguishing it from a “vaccine passport.”
"We encourage very strongly – as with any vaccine – that there is a documentation, whether this is paper-based or preferably digital. And that's why WHO is working on a smart digital certificate,” Kluge said during a news conference Thursday.
“But this is something different than a passport. We do not encourage at this stage that getting a vaccination is the determining whether you can travel internationally or not. It should not be a requirement," Kluge said.
Kluge cited several reasons for the distinction:
First, an ethical one: "There is a global shortage of vaccines. So this would increase the inequities, and if there's one thing that we learned from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is that the vulnerable people got hit disproportionally."
Second, he said, there is scientific reason: "We are not sure yet how long the immunity lasts.” And, he said, people who have been vaccinated may still be able to transmit the infection.
Third, there is a "practical reason." Kluge said that, as WHO is working within an "international trusted framework, we have to document whether people got the vaccine."
Kluge’s comments come a day after the European Commission unveiled its proposal for a "Digital Green Certificate," or vaccine passport, to allow for safe and free movement within the EU during the pandemic.
59 min ago
Spring breakers need to think about their effects on residents during pandemic, Miami mayor says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said controlling spring break crowds is a “tremendous challenge.”
Suarez, a Republican, said that leaders and residents have worked hard for months to decrease Covid-19 spread, but that may not translate for visitors.
“We've spent a lot of time and energy and gotten all of our major indicators down. Obviously, spring break brings a flood of tourists and they may not be thinking as conscientiously as the people who stay here and have to deal with other repercussions later,” Suarez said on CNN’s “New Day.”
“They may not be as careful. They, obviously, want to have a good time. When they're having a good time, they may not be as concerned about how their actions are impacting others. … We've been trying to work together to message it correctly and make sure that people know they need to be safe as they have fun,” he said.
Suarez also said that while he has publicly disagreed with some of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic, he has to “commend him in a sense” because the economy in his city is not feeling the repercussions as much as others across the country.
Watch more:
1 hr 13 min ago
African countries likely to soon experience third wave of Covid-19, WHO says
From CNN's Bethlehem Feleke
Several African countries are likely headed toward a third wave of Covid-19 in the coming weeks after reporting an increase in cases, WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moet warned in a virtual news briefing Thursday.
Although new cases on the continent have dropped by 40% compared to the previous month, there has been an upward trend of confirmed cases in 12 countries, including Botswana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Kenya and Guinea, Moeti said. She did not list all 12.
She cited population fatigue toward health measures and the rolling back of government restrictions as part of the reason cases are on the rise in a number of countries.
More than 16 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered to 27 African countries so far.
"I encourage countries to continue with their vaccination campaigns and not to pause as we are in a race against time," Moeti said. The WHO anticipates "all African countries will receive their first deliveries by the end of March."
In response to the death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli – one of the region’s most prominent Covid deniers – Moeti reiterated the WHO remains ready to support Tanzania to reintroduce health measures, work toward acquiring vaccinations for the population and resume reporting cases.
"We have constantly been communicating with and engaging with the Tanzanian government on the measures to be undertaken, providing our advice on prevention, the public health measures and of course emphasizing the importance of sharing information so that the WHO can share with other countries,” she said.
1 hr 55 min ago
770,000 Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week
From CNN’s Anneken Tappe
Last week, 770,000 Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits on a seasonally adjusted basis as the pandemic continues to hammer the economy, the Department of Labor reported Thursday.
It was an increase from the prior week and 70,000 claims more than economists had expected. It was also nearly three times as many claims as in the same week last year, just before the pandemic layoffs made benefit claims skyrocket.
On top of that, 282,394 filed for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program open to the self-employed and gig workers. Added together, more than 1 million people filed for first-time benefits last week, without seasonal adjustments.
Continued claims, which count people who have filed for benefits for at least two weeks in a row, stood at 4.1 million adjusted for seasonal swings.
In total, more than 18 million American workers received benefits under the government's various programs in the week ended Feb. 27.
A year after the pandemic shut down the US economy, America's workers are still hurting. For the past 12 months, first-time claims for jobless benefits have been higher than during the worst moments of the Great Recession.
Economists, politicians and workers alike are hoping that the continued vaccine rollout and warmer weather that allows more outdoor social activities will help the economy heal at a faster pace in the coming months.
2 hr 30 min ago
Pandemic air travel just hit its biggest week, according to TSA data
From CNN's Pete Muntean
The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has screened more than a million passengers per day over the last seven days, marking the biggest week of air travel since the pandemic began.
More than 8.7 million people have flown in the last week, the first time that TSA figures have exceed a million for seven consecutive days since the pandemic began.
Even still, new numbers are about half of what they were pre-pandemic.
The TSA screened 1.1 million people at airports on Wednesday, which exceeded 953,699 screenings on March 17, 2020 – a first during the pandemic, but at odds with health officials who continue to warn against travel.
Now the question is whether this surge in travel will lead to a surge of the virus.
Health officials say they are looking at travel now for clues on how best to relax CDC restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated— something health officials said would be premature without more data.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that they are "revisiting the travel question."
56 min ago
More than 500 people in UK put on 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders without consent, study says
From CNN's Duarte Mendonça
More than 500 people in the United Kingdom were put on “do not resuscitate” orders without their consent or their carers’ consent during the coronavirus pandemic, a study released by the country’s Care Quality Commission (CQC) reported Thursday.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were concerns that ‘do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation’ (DNACPR) decisions were being made without involving people, or their families and/or carers if so wished, and were being applied to groups of people, rather than taking into account each person’s individual circumstances,” according to the study from the independent regulator of health and social care in England.
Out of 2,048 adult social care providers who responded to the CQC's information request, 5.2% (508 out of 9,679) of DNACPR decisions put in place since March 17, 2020 "had not been agreed in discussion with the person, their relative or carer,” the study said.
The report includes at least one case study of a man whose death may have involved an involuntary order not to resuscitate.
“Jim, who was in his 80s, was taken to hospital at the beginning of the pandemic after becoming unwell with a chest infection. Jim, who still worked, had normally been fit, well and active and went out most weeks in his car to visit friends or go to the cinema,” the report said. “About 12 hours after being admitted to hospital Jim called [his daughter] Melanie. He was upset and confused, and told her he had signed away his life and was going to die. He told her that a doctor had put an order in place that they wouldn’t restart his heart if it stopped. He was upset that he had agreed to it because he didn’t want to die.” The daughter told the commission she had tried to speak to medical and nursing staff about the decision. “Because Jim was able to make decisions about his care, no one had discussed the decision with her,” she said, according to the report. “However, she was concerned that her dad was vulnerable because he was ill, likely to be confused as he had a bad infection, and he was all alone. She felt he would have just gone with what they told him.” “Jim died while in hospital,” the report said.
The report is a result of a request from the Department of Health and Social Care to the CQC to conduct a “rapid review of how DNACPR decisions were used during the coronavirus pandemic, building on concerns that they were being inappropriately applied to groups of people without their knowledge.”
“It is unacceptable for any DNACPR decisions to be made without proper conversations with the individual, or an appropriate representative, taking into account their wishes and needs,” the report said.
An interim report from the CQC in November 2020 revealed “a combination of unprecedented pressure on care providers and rapidly developing guidance may have led to decisions concerning DNACPR being incorrectly conflated with other clinical assessments around critical care,” CQC said.
Despite positive feedback from most care providers, CQC revealed some concerns regarding the use of “blanket” DNACPR decisions proposed at a local level.
“Across the review process, whilst inspectors did find some examples of good practice, they also found a worrying picture of poor involvement of people using services, poor record keeping, and a lack of oversight and scrutiny of the decisions being made,” the study said.
The CQC called for government action to address a "worrying variation" in people's experiences of DNACPR decisions and “to take responsibility for delivering improvements in this vital and sensitive area.”
The CQC’s goal with the plea to ministers is to have a bigger focus on “information, training and support,” as well as a “consistent national approach to advance care planning” and “improved oversight and assurance,” it said.
Correction: A previous version of this post incorrectly stated the date the CQC interim report was released.