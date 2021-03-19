Denmark and Sweden join Norway in waiting before restarting AstraZeneca vaccine

Denmark and Sweden announced on Thursday they will not restart their rollouts of the AstraZeneca vaccine yet, according to statements from their respective health authorities.
The decisions come after Norway also said it wouldn’t restart the use of AstraZeneca for “some time,” while it continues to investigate six cases of severe disease that occurred in the country after vaccination, Steinar Madsen, the Medical Director at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, told CNN’s Richard Quest.
Despite the results of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) investigation on Thursday, which stated that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks, the Danish Medicines Agency said in a statement “it cannot be ruled out that there may be an association between the vaccine and the rare cases of blood clots, a low level of blood platelets and bleeding."
Denmark is expected to hold a press conference on Friday to address the ongoing issue.
Similarly, Sweden will refrain from taking a firm position on the vaccine while it gathers more information, the Public Health Agency said.
“Until then, a continued break is recommended for the use of this vaccine in Sweden," the health authority added.