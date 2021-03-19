UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

Frank Augstein/Pool/AP

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received the first dose of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

“I've just received my first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine dose. Thank you to all of the incredible scientists, NHS staff and volunteers who helped make this happen,” he tweeted.

“Getting the jab is the best thing we can do to get back to the lives we miss so much. Let's get the jab done,” Johnson added.

He urged people to get a vaccine, telling reporters after receiving his first shot that it is the “best thing” for all.

“I literally did not feel a thing, it was very good, very quick. I cannot recommend it too highly,” Johnson said.

“Everybody, when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it. It is the best thing for you, the best thing for your family, and for everybody else,” he added.

Johnson was seen leaving Gassiot House Outpatient Centre at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Friday evening after receiving his first dose.

Johnson was previously admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in April 2020 for coronavirus and remained in intensive care for three nights. The prime minister later released a statement thanking National Health Service staff who cared for him.