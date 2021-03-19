World
Atlanta-area spa shootings

The coronavirus pandemic

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Nectar Gan and Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 4:01 p.m. ET, March 19, 2021
41 min ago

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

From CNN's Nada Bashir

Frank Augstein/Pool/AP
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received the first dose of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

“I've just received my first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine dose. Thank you to all of the incredible scientists, NHS staff and volunteers who helped make this happen,” he tweeted.

“Getting the jab is the best thing we can do to get back to the lives we miss so much. Let's get the jab done,” Johnson added.

He urged people to get a vaccine, telling reporters after receiving his first shot that it is the “best thing” for all. 

“I literally did not feel a thing, it was very good, very quick. I cannot recommend it too highly,” Johnson said.

“Everybody, when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it. It is the best thing for you, the best thing for your family, and for everybody else,” he added.

Johnson was seen leaving Gassiot House Outpatient Centre at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Friday evening after receiving his first dose.

Johnson was previously admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in April 2020 for coronavirus and remained in intensive care for three nights. The prime minister later released a statement thanking National Health Service staff who cared for him.

1 hr 15 min ago

Germany's Merkel says she would take AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Nada Bashir

Michael Sohn/AP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she herself “would get vaccinated with AstraZeneca” when called to get the vaccine, adding that the government’s motto to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is “vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate.”

The chancellor's remarks come as Germany recommences its rollout of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday, a day after the European Medicines Agency [EMA] reaffirmed that the vaccine is both “safe and effective” in preventing coronavirus and “not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events, or blood clots.” 

Speaking during news conference following Berlin’s vaccination summit, Merkel said the government was right to impose a temporary suspension on the rollout of the vaccine in order to guarantee its safety.

2 hr 1 min ago

CDC's new school guidance reducing distance relies on masking and other measures, director says

From CNN’s Maggie Fox and Nick Neville

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that relaxes recommendations for distancing from 3 feet to 6 feet for many kids relies heavily on schools using other measures, including universal masking and contact tracing, the agency's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said Friday.

The CDC announced the new guidance earlier Friday and Walensky outlined it at a White House coronavirus briefing. 

“Today, CDC is pleased to update our recommendations for physical distancing between students and classrooms in our K- 12 operational strategy,” Walensky said. In elementary schools, CDC recommends students remain at least 3 feet apart in classrooms where everyone is wearing a mask.

“In middle and high schools, CDC is also recommending that students be at least three feet apart in classrooms where everyone is wearing a mask, and the community level of risk is low, moderate or substantial. Because Covid-19 is spread more likely among older students, CDC recommends that middle and high school students should be at least 6 feet apart in communities where Covid-19 risk is high, unless cohorting is possible,” she added.

But this only works if schools are taking other steps, too, she said.

“These include universal and correct use of masks, physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning to maintain healthy facilities and diagnostic testing with rapid and efficient contact tracing in combination with isolation in quarantine and in collaboration with local health departments,” Walensky said.

Three studies done in Utah, Missouri and Florida helped inform the changed guidance, she said. A study done by Florida health officials and the CDC found that resuming school in person did not increase infection rates.

“Importantly, this study also found that Covid-19 rates were higher among students in school districts that did not have mandatory mask use policies in place,” Walensky said.

2 hr 6 min ago

UK variant is more deadly and contagious, Fauci says

From CNN's Nick Neville and Maggie Fox

White House
One of the new coronavirus variants that’s rapidly spreading in the US is both more contagious and likely more deadly as well, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday.

The spread of the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the UK means vaccination is more important than ever, as are measures such as mask use and social distancing, Fauci said during a White House briefing.

It was first spotted in Colorado at the end of December, said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Since then it has been detected in 50 jurisdictions in the United States, and likely accounts now for about 20 to 30% of the infections in this country. And that number is growing."

“Of concern is that there are about 50% increase in transmission with this particular variant that has been documented in the UK and there's likely an increase in severity of disease if infected with this variant,” added Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden.

“In a couple of UK studies, this one looking at over 54,000 matched pairs of participants in the UK in which one person was infected with the B.1.1.7 and another one with the previously circulating variant, there was a 64% increased risk of death for those with the B.1.1.7,” Fauci told the briefing. He showed a second study that indicated a 61% higher risk of death with B.1.1.7.

But vaccines appear to protect well against B.1.1.7 and treatments such as monoclonal antibodies also appear to work against this particular variant, Fauci noted.

“The way we can counter 1.1.7, which is a growing threat in our country, is to do two things: To get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible with the vaccine that we know works against this variant and, finally, to implement the public health measures that we talk about all the time and that was on Dr. [Rochelle] Walensky's slide — masking, physical distancing, and avoiding congregant settings, particularly indoors,” he said.
2 hr 23 min ago

CDC director: Teachers unions have been "very respectful" of science behind new school distancing guidance

From CNN's DJ Judd and Kaitlan Collins

White House
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN Friday that teachers’ unions have been “very respectful” of the CDC’s commitment to following science in rolling out new distancing guidance at schools.

Earlier today she announced that low levels of in-school coronavirus transmission in three states helped persuade the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lower its distancing guidelines for many schools from 6 feet to 3 feet. 

“First, let me just acknowledge what the teachers have had to do this year and the context of Covid-19 and how they have had to evolve their thinking and their curricula, and how they teach their students in through in truly an overwhelming and challenging time,” Walensky told CNN Friday. “I've spoken to the teachers' unions — they know that we need to follow the science and to make our guidance based on that science, and they've been very respectful of that.”

In a statement, Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, expressed concern over the new guidance, writing, "We are concerned that the CDC has changed one of the basic rules for how to ensure school safety without demonstrating certainty that the change is justified by the science and can be implemented in a manner that does not detract from the larger long-term needs of students.”

2 hr 32 min ago

Here's a look at the latest US vaccination figures

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients outlined today some key updates from the administration’s efforts to vaccinate Americans.

 Here's a breakdown of the figures:

  • 100 million shots have been administered in 58 days.
  • 22 million doses have been sent out to states, tribes and territories, and through the federal channels, including pharmacies and community health centers this week – over 2.5 times the weekly supply that was being distributed when President Biden took office.
  • Nearly 6,000 federal personnel have been deployed to serve as vaccinators and support vaccinations, including over 2,000 active duty troops – that will grow to more than 6,000 active-duty troops in the coming weeks.
  • More than 600 community vaccination sites receiving federal support are administering more than 1 million shots, over 60% of which administered to minority populations.
  • 14,000 pharmacies are participating in the federal pharmacy vaccination program – Biden has committed to doubling the program.
  • More than 500 mobile vaccination clinics have been set up to meet people where they are.
  • 250 community health centers are receiving vaccines directly, with an additional 700 centers expected by the end of April.
  • 2.5 million shots have been administered per day, per the current seven-day average.
  • 2 out of 3 adults age 65 and older have gotten at least their first shot.
2 hr 41 min ago

Biden administration surpasses goal of 100 million vaccine doses, Covid response team announces

From CNN's DJ Judd

The Biden administration officially hit 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered Friday under their watch, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients announced.

“I want to start with the important announcement the President made yesterday —we reached our 100 million shots goal in just 58 days, weeks ahead of schedule,” Zients announced Friday during a virtual briefing from the Ryan Health Center in New York. “Achieving this goal is a direct result of deliberate aggressive actions guided by the President's whole of government national strategy to end the pandemic. Now, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we will have the resources to fully implement the strategy and put the pandemic behind us.”

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 115,730,008 total vaccine doses have been administered to date — 75,495,716 Americans have received at least one dose, while 40,981,464 have been fully vaccinated.

1 hr 50 min ago

US will send around 4 million of its AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients
The US will loan a portion of its releasable AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to Mexico and Canada, White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients officially announced on Friday.

The US will be loaning around 4 million doses to the two countries as the US waits for official usage approval of the vaccine in the US, Zients said. CNN has previously reported Mexico will be receiving approximately 2.5 million doses, with 1.5 million going to Canada.

“Right now we have three effective vaccines that went through a rigorous review process authorized by the FDA. We have other vaccines going through that process now, including one from AstraZeneca. As we await the results of these trials here in the US, many countries have already approved AstraZeneca, but need more supply. That includes Canada and Mexico,” Zients said during Friday’s Covid briefing. 

He continued, “So balancing the need to let the approval process of the AstraZeneca vaccine take place here in the US, with the importance of helping to stop the spread in other countries, we will loan a portion of our releasable AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico and Canada.”

The loan, Zients said, will allow US neighbors “to meet a critical vaccination need in their countries, providing more protection immediately across the North American continent.”

Zients clarified that those doses will not be taken from Americans since this vaccine is still not authorized for emergency use in the US. 

“No American will be without a vaccine because of this action,” he said of the move. 

Zients was pressed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to clarify how the loan process would work. He suggested it would follow “the structure of a loan” and the doses would be returned through AstraZeneca later in 2021.

“The structure of a loan, that's what makes most sense. And given what we're balancing here, which is helping our global partners while they have a critical need, and we await the results of the clinical trials here in the US and FDA action on AstraZeneca in the next several weeks,” Zients said.

He continued, “So this arrangement helps Canada and Mexico, in the moment, meet that critical need while ensuring that they return those doses through the company — through AstraZeneca — later in the year.”

3 hr 31 min ago

WHO committee says there is no evidence AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

A medical worker prepares an AstraZeneca vaccine in Turin, Italy, on March 19.
A medical worker prepares an AstraZeneca vaccine in Turin, Italy, on March 19. Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Current available data does not indicate that recent reported blood clots following the administration of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine are connected to the vaccine, the World Health Organization’s Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety said Friday.

The committee concluded that data “do not suggest any overall increase in clotting conditions such as deep venous thrombosis or pulmonary embolism following administration of Covid-19 vaccines.”

The committee noted that people naturally develop blood clots, and Covid-19 infection can also cause them. It said observed rates of these events have actually been lower than expected. Just because someone suffers a blood clot and was also recently vaccinated does not mean the vaccine caused the clot, the committee said.

“A causal relationship between these rare events has not been established at this time,” said the committee.

The committee says it will continue to review vaccination data and update guidance as necessary. It said health authorities should continue to keep careful watch.