Seoul City is backing off a mandate that all foreign workers get tested for Covid-19 following a request from the country’s Health Ministry.

In a news release from the city government, Seoul City says it is now only recommending foreign workers employed at high-risk businesses with dense and unventilated working environments get tested for Covid-19 by March 31.

The city also recommends South Korean people working at the same businesses get tested, the release added.

The change in policy comes after widespread pushback from foreign diplomats and international businesses.