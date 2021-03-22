Police break up street party in France attended by 6,500 people

Thousands participated in an unauthorized street party in Marseille, southern France, on Sunday. Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images

Police in the southern French city of Marseille broke up an illegal street party on Sunday attended by 6,500 unmasked people, according to a spokesman with the Bouches du Rhone police.

Dozens were fined for breaking coronavirus restrictions and nine people were arrested, according to the interior ministry’s spokeswoman.

It’s an insult to our health workers, it shows a total disrespect for all those who are making an effort and it’s unacceptable,” Camille Chaize told CNN affiliate BFM TV on Monday.

Many of the partygoers were protesting anti-lockdown measures, saying they are sick of it. Others were seen burning paper figurines in the shape of government ministers.

In an attempt to contain a third wave of Covid-19 sweeping the country, new lockdown restrictions came into effect Saturday for 16 regions in France -- Marseille is not one of them.

The mayor of Marseille took to Twitter Sunday to condemn the event. “Nothing justifies that we undermine our collective efforts to keep the virus at bay,” Benoit Payan tweeted.

Over the weekend, a similar gathering happened in the US when Miami Beach Police fired pepper balls into crowds of partiers and arrested at least a dozen people late Saturday as the city took extraordinary measures to crack down on spring breakers who officials have said are out of control.

More than 50 people have been arrested and eight firearms confiscated since Friday, according to a tweet from the Miami Beach Police Department on Sunday.