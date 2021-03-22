World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Julia Hollingsworth, CNN

Published 0647 GMT (1447 HKT) March 22, 2021
8 min ago

India reports highest daily spike in Covid-19 cases since November 

From CNN's Esha Mitra in New Delhi

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a market place in Mumbai, India, on March 18.
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 at a market place in Mumbai, India, on March 18. Rajanish Kakade/AP

India reported 46,951 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest single-day rise since November 12 and the sixth consecutive daily increase in infections, according to a CNN tally of figures from the country's Health Ministry. 

The country has recorded a total of 11,646,081 cases, including 159,967 fatalities, since the beginning of the pandemic. 

The jump in infections comes almost a year since India's first nationwide lockdown.

On March 22 last year, India announced a "janta curfew" or people's curfew for 14 hours, forcing the country’s 1.3 billion-strong population indoors. 

A nationwide lockdown followed on March 24 and lasted for nearly three months. 

The current jump in cases: According to the Indian Ministry of Health on Sunday, five states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh accounted for 77% of the cases reported over the previous 24 hours. 

Maharashtra on Friday restricted the number of people that can enter theaters and auditoriums to 50%, in addition to a previously imposed cap of 50% on office staff until March 31. Several districts in the state have also imposed full or partial lockdowns. 

The state’s capital, Mumbai, will also be conducting rapid antigen tests at random in crowded places such as malls, railway stations, bus depots and markets among other places. 

In the state of Punjab, night curfews are in place. In Gujarat state, schools and colleges are shut in eight metropolitan cities and a night curfew has been imposed in Ahmedabad city. 

"In Punjab, Maharashtra, six to seven states contribute more than 86% of the case load, so in these states extra safety and awareness is required," Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told reporters on Sunday. 

India has distributed 45,065,998 vaccine doses since January 16, according to the Health Ministry on Monday.

20 min ago

Turkey surpasses 3 million Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul 

Turkey has surpassed 3 million Covid-19 cases and 30,000 deaths, according to the country's Health Ministry. 

On Sunday, the ministry announced the nation has seen a total of 3,013,122 cases and 30,061 related deaths since the first infection was reported there on March 11 last year.

Of those, 20,428 infections and 102 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Some 1,568 people are in critical condition, the ministry said. ICU occupancy is at 66.2%

Turkey is facing a resurgence in new infections following the easing of its Covid-19 restrictions at the start of the month with the partial reopening of schools and the reopening of restaurants to the public until 7 p.m.

According to government data, more than 13 million doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine have so far been administered in Turkey, with frontline health workers and people over 65 years old being prioritized in the rollout.

8 min ago

Brazil's health system remains near collapse amid coronavirus surge

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso

Medical staff members transport a patient on a stretcher at the Pedro DellAntonia Sports Complex field hospital in Santo Andre, Brazil, on March 11.
Medical staff members transport a patient on a stretcher at the Pedro DellAntonia Sports Complex field hospital in Santo Andre, Brazil, on March 11. Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Brazil reported Sunday that intensive care units in 25 out of 27 states are at least 80% full.

Of those, 14 have an ICU occupancy of over 90%, meaning they are overwhelmed or on the verge of collapse.

Two states in the south, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul, have reached capacity of over 100%. 

No states have ICU occupancy rates below 70%, and only two have occupancy below 80% -- Amazonas with 77.6% and Roraima with 72%.

Over the past week, Brazil’s Health Ministry has reported two of the highest numbers of new cases in a 24-hour period since January, topping well over 90,000 new daily cases on those two occasions.

COVAX doses arrive: The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines sent through the COVAX program arrived in Brazil on Sunday, the country's communication minister Fabio Faria announced on Twitter.

"In this first batch, there are 1,022,400 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford immunizer. Another 1.9 million doses are expected to be released by the end of the month," Faria said.

The contract signed between the federal government and the World Health Organization estimates that 42.5 million doses will be delivered by the end of the year. So far, it's established that the first 9.1 million doses will be the AstraZeneca vaccine, shipped through the end of May.

18 min ago

Miami Beach officers shoot pepper balls into spring break crowds to enforce emergency curfew

From CNN's Melissa Alonso and Theresa Waldrop

Miami Beach Police fired pepper balls into crowds of partiers and arrested at least a dozen people late Saturday as the city took extraordinary measures to crack down on spring breakers who officials have said are out of control.

The aggressive enforcement actions came just hours after Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber declared a state of emergency and set an 8 p.m. curfew, saying the crowds that have descended on the city recently are "more than we can handle."

"Too many are coming, really, without the intention of following the rules, and the result has been a level of chaos and disorder that is just something more than we can endure," Gelber told CNN's Ana Cabrera.

Saturday night, hundreds of mostly maskless people remained in the streets well after the 8 p.m. curfew. With sirens blaring, police opened fire with pepper balls -- a chemical irritant similar to paint balls -- into the crowd, causing a stampede of people fleeing, video from CNN affiliate WPLG shows.

Police in Miami Beach said early Sunday they arrested at least a dozen people following the start of the curfew.

"Officers began dispersing crowds at 8 p.m. and ultimately achieved a satisfactory level of compliance," police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told CNN.

More than 50 people have been arrested and eight firearms confiscated since Friday, according to a tweet from the Miami Beach Police Department on Sunday.

