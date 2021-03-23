Putin is getting vaccinated today but we won't see it

The Kremlin on Tuesday said the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s coronavirus vaccination process won’t be filmed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a conference call that Putin has not yet been vaccinated but they expect he will be by the end of the day.

Peskov continued Putin “doesn’t like” being vaccinated on camera, adding “you will have to take our word for it.”

The Kremlin spokesman added it’s not known yet whether Putin will go to an appointment or if a doctor will visit him but it will be done in such a way to minimize the President’s working schedule.

When asked why the Russian leader is not planning to show his vaccination process for publicity, Peskov said Putin does a lot to promote getting vaccinated:

“The President devotes a fairly significant part of his working time to events, talks, meetings related to vaccination, vaccine production, and so on and so forth. Therefore, the President does a lot to promote the vaccine. As for vaccination under the cameras, he has never been a supporter [of it], he doesn't like it," Peskov explained.

The Kremlin spokesman also said it will not be disclosed which vaccine will be used, but it will be one of the three Russian vaccines that have been approved: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona or CoviVac.

“We deliberately do not say what kind of vaccine the president will take, all the while noting that all three Russian vaccines are absolutely reliable and effective,” said Peskov.

Putin revealed he intended to get inoculated Tuesday during a live televised video conference. “Vaccination is voluntary. This is a personal decision of each person. By the way, I intend to do it myself tomorrow,” he said.