Brazil records its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on March 26. Patrick Semansky/AP

President Biden declined to weigh in on the origins of the coronavirus, telling reporters on Friday that he’ll take his cues from the scientific community.

When asked if he had any theories about Covid’s origins, Biden told reporters on the tarmac in Delaware, “No, I don’t. I have theories, but I’m not a scientist.”

“I’m going to wait until the scientific community makes those judgments,” the President added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier Friday that the Biden administration is waiting for a report from the World Health Organization before weighing in on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

The comments come after former US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield told CNN that he thinks the novel coronavirus originated in a lab in China – despite a lack of clear evidence to support his theory.

When asked about Redfield’s comments on Friday, Psaki referred reporters to comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“Obviously, there are a number of theories,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to Biden, during a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing on Friday. “Dr. Redfield was mentioning that he was giving an opinion as to a possibility, but again, there are other alternatives – others, that most people hold by.”

Fauci also said there are other public health officials who believe the virus could have been spreading in the community in China for several weeks, if not a month or more, before it was recognized in a lab. “If that were the case, the virus clearly could have adapted itself to a greater efficiency of transmissibility over that period of time up to an at the time, it was recognized.“

Walensky said during the Friday briefing that she doesn’t have any indication “for or against” either of the hypotheses Fauci shared.