Germany lists France as "high risk" Covid-19 area

Germany declared the whole of France, including the overseas territories, as a “high risk” area of infection with Covid-19 on Friday, according to the country’s health institute Robert Koch.
The new designation means travelers from France will be required to observe a quarantine period on arrival to Germany and to have a negative test of less than 48 hours, according to the institute’s website.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany was about to list France as a “high risk” zone.
“If you look at the incidence rate, it is factually necessary,” she said at a news conference in Berlin.
Incidence rates, which measure the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past seven days, are above the 200 threshold in many French departments, according to government data. The national average in Germany on Friday was about 119, per data published on the Robert Koch Institute’s website.
France's border area of Moselle was already on Robert Koch Institute’s list of “virus variant areas” (the highest level of alert) since March 2 because of the rapid spread of the South African virus variant there.
9 min ago
South Carolina will open vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and up next week
From CNN’s Devon M. Sayers and Jamiel Lynch
All South Carolina residents ages 16 and older will be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine starting March 31, according to a news release from Gov. Henry McMaster.
In the release, McMaster said:
“Our priority with the vaccine has been to save the lives of those at the greatest risk of dying. By staying the course and resisting distractions, we’ve expanded South Carolinians’ access and eligibility for vaccinations faster than originally anticipated.”
South Carolina previously announced it had planned to start vaccinating the general public on May 3.
On March 8, the state moved to Phase 1B of the vaccination plan, allowing those 55 and older, everyone with increased risk for severe Covid-19 disease and all frontline works to get the vaccine.
Since then, the state reports that providers have administered just over 23,000 doses a day with 419,816 doses since March 8.
Over 1.8 million doses have been administered in the state, with 1.1 million South Carolinians having received at least one does, and 617,787 being fulling vaccinated.
South Carolina said that approximately 15% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Note: These numbers were released by the state's public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services.
1 hr 3 min ago
France imposes new coronavirus measures in schools amid rise in Covid-19 cases
From CNN's Sandrine Amiel and Antonella Francini in Paris
New coronavirus measures in French schools will be imposed amid a new surge in Covid-19 infections, France’s Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer announced on Friday.
In the 19 French regions currently under lockdown, classes will be closed as soon as a single coronavirus case is declared in the class, Blanquer told reporters.
The rule so far had been that a class had to close whenever three cases were declared in primary, middle and high schools. In kindergartens, the one-case rule was already in force.
Blanquer said the measure would mean “even more classes closures in the coming day.”
At least 3,256 classes and 148 schools have thus far closed throughout the country, the Minister said.
According to numbers released by the education ministry earlier on Friday, there were 21,183 confirmed coronavirus cases among students over the past week, with an increase of 4,025 in the past 24 hours.
The ministry also reported 2,515 cases among educational staff over the past week, with an increase of 443 in the past 24 hours.
Blanquer emphasized the importance of keeping schools open despite the deteriorating health situation.
“Everyone understands that schools are fundamental for our country and for our children. The question, therefore, is not whether they should be open but how can we ensure the sanitary conditions that will allow them to stay open," he said.
11 min ago
1 hr 15 min ago
Number of Covid-19 vaccine doses reported administered in US sets new daily record
From CNN’s Michael Nedelman
The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered jumped by a record 3.38 million Friday, according to White House Covid-19 Data Director Dr. Cyrus Shahpar.
“Just in, a new daily record!” Shahpar tweeted Friday, adding that the seven-day average is now up to 2.62 million shots per day.
This is the fourth time the number of doses administered has jumped more than 3 million on consecutive days.
The previous one-day record was just over 3.2 million doses, on March 13.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet updated its tracker with the total doses administered; that is expected this afternoon.
Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.
Correction: An earlier version of this post misstated the number of times the total doses administered has jumped more than 3 million. This is the fourth time that has happened.
1 hr 23 min ago
Biden administration is waiting for WHO report on origin of Covid-19 before weighing in, White House says
From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is waiting for a report from the World Health Organization before weighing in on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
President Biden, she said, will be briefed by his health and medical advisers after they review that report. She added that the White House is “encouraged” by a delay of WHO's report, suggesting it means there will be more transparency.
Psaki's comments come after former US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield shared his opinion in a CNN documentary clip released Friday that he believes the novel coronavirus began transmitting in fall 2019 and that the virus may have originated in a lab in China. This is earlier than the understood timeline of the pandemic and shows his belief in what’s considered a politically charged and unproven theory about how the coronavirus first emerged.
Pressed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on how the administration will respond to WHO’s report, Psaki noted the Biden administration has also “called for an international investigation and look into what’s happened, the origin, and lack of transparency,” saying they will be looking at underlying data in the report and making a determination on how to proceed “through an interagency process.”
Psaki also referred reporters to comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky earlier in the day regarding Redfield’s remarks on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously, there are a number of theories,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, during a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing on Friday. “Dr. Redfield was mentioning that he was giving an opinion as to a possibility, but again, there are other alternatives – others, that most people hold by.”
Fauci said Friday there are other public health officials who believe the virus could have been spreading in the community in China for several weeks, if not a month or more, before it was recognized in a lab. “If that were the case, the virus clearly could have adapted itself to a greater efficiency of transmissibility over that period of time up to an at the time, it was recognized.“
Walensky, said during the Friday briefing that she doesn’t have any indication “for or against” either of the hypotheses Fauci shared.
2 hr 2 min ago
Vaccine eligibility will open to New Jersey residents 55 and up among other groups on April 5
From CNN’s Ganesh Setty
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced during a press conference Friday new groups of residents who will qualify for Covid-19 vaccines starting April 5.
Those people include residents ages 55 and above, residents ages 16 and above with intellectual disabilities, members of the press and utility and construction workers, among others.
The eligibility expansion comes as a new FEMA-run pilot community vaccination site opens at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark on Monday.
The site will be able to administer up to 42,000 doses per week, Murphy said, adding that the doses administered there will be “above and beyond” the state’s own allocation of vaccine doses.
Next week, New Jersey is expected to receive nearly 500,000 total vaccine doses, marking a nearly 20% increase, Murphy said.
“And I think it only goes up from there,” he added.
While almost 1.4 million New Jersey residents are fully vaccinated, the governor stressed that “equity remains our principal and main focus” and noted that the state is on pace to open vaccine eligibility to all adults on May 1, just as President Joe Biden promised earlier this month.
3 hr 17 min ago
Fauci says ex-CDC director Redfield's belief that Covid-19 came from China lab was just "an opinion"
From CNN’s Jen Christensen
Dr. Anthony Fauci labeled the theory that former US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield shared with CNN that the novel coronavirus spread earlier and "escaped" from a lab in China as just “an opinion.”
“Obviously, there are a number of theories,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, during a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing on Friday. “Dr. Redfield was mentioning that he was giving an opinion as to a possibility, but again, there are other alternatives – others, that most people hold by.”
Redfield expressed his opinion in a CNN documentary clip released Friday that he believes the novel coronavirus began transmitting in fall 2019 and that the virus may have originated in a lab in China.
This is earlier than the understood timeline of the pandemic and shows his belief in what’s considered a politically charged and unproven theory about how the coronavirus first emerged.
“If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan,” Redfield told Gupta in a clip that aired Friday on CNN New Day. “That's my own feelings. And only opinion. I’m allowed to have opinions now.”
Redfield, a virologist who led the CDC under former President Donald Trump, said he thinks the virus originated inside a lab in China and “escaped,” not necessarily intentionally.
Fauci said Friday there are other public health officials who believe the virus could have been spreading in the community in China for several weeks, if not a month or more, before it was recognized in a lab. “If that were the case, the virus clearly could have adapted itself to a greater efficiency of transmissibility over that period of time up to an at the time, it was recognized.“
The current CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said during the Friday briefing that she doesn’t have any indication “for or against” either of the hypotheses Fauci shared.
3 hr 13 min ago
Here's a state-by-state look at when everyone 16 and older can get vaccinated in the US
From CNN’s Ashley Ahn, Jacqueline Howard and Virginia Langmaid
Most US states have announced plans to open up coronavirus vaccinations to everyone eligible under US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization.
According to an official Twitter post from the White House's Covid-19 Response Team, three states have not yet announced whether they plan to start vaccinating everyone 16 and older by May 1:
Arkansas
New York
Wyoming
South Carolina previously has announced it won't reach that date, but plans to start on May 3.
Six states — Alaska, Mississippi, West Virginia, Utah, Georgia and Arizona — have already expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older, and a CNN analysis finds that at least 28 more plan to open up to people 16 and older by the end of April. Oklahomans 16 and older can get vaccinated through the Chickasaw Nation's vaccination program, but not yet through the state's program.
Here is the timeline for when those and other states have said they will open vaccination eligibility to the general public:
March 29: Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio, North Dakota, Louisiana
March 30: Minnesota
March 31: Indiana
April 1: Montana, Connecticut
April 2: New Hampshire
April 5: Michigan, Tennessee, Idaho, Iowa, Florida, Nevada
April 7: North Carolina
April 9: Missouri
April 12: Illinois, Kentucky
April 15: California
April 19: Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island
April 27: Maryland
April, no set date: New Mexico, Virginia, Colorado
May 1: Wisconsin, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Nebraska, Kansas, Hawaii, Delaware, Alabama, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
May 3: South Carolina
For all states currently vaccinating anyone 16 and older, people ages 16 or 17 can only receive a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as it is the only option authorized for use in that population so far. The vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for use in adults 18 and older.