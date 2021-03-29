Upcoming WHO report will deem Covid-19 lab leak extremely unlikely, source says

A report on the origins of Covid-19 set to be released by the World Health Organization Tuesday finds animal to human transmission the most likely cause of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a source with knowledge of the report.

The source said the report will find that it is most likely that “a bat, somewhere in China or in Southeast Asia, getting the virus into animals into the intermediate house, maybe in these wildlife farms that were very common at the time across South China, and then that getting into the market in Wuhan.”

The report deems it extremely unlikely that Covid-19 leaked from a Wuhan lab, according to the source.

“We just found no really tangible evidence or real leads on that, despite asking a lot of quite hard questions that were asked to the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” the source told CNN.

The report will also find the theory that the virus was imported to China in frozen food is possible, but not the most likely source of the spread, according to the source.

“It's certainly true that this virus can survive freezing and you know it's possible that this could have happened, if you include in that frozen food cold chain pathway frozen wildlife and the type that carries coronaviruses, then it becomes much more plausible. In the end we came to the conclusion that it's a possible pathway, but not the most likely,” the source said.