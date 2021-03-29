Moderna has shipped 100 million doses of vaccine to the US government

A dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is prepared in Severn, Maryland, on March 23. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna has shipped the 100 millionth dose of its vaccine to the US government, the company announced Monday.

“I would like to thank the millions of people who have put their confidence in Moderna’s science and our COVID-19 vaccine. We are encouraged by the fact that more than 67 million doses have been administered in the U.S. and we are humbled to know that we are helping address this worldwide pandemic with our vaccine,” Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's CEO, said in a statement.

“I would also like to thank the Moderna team, our suppliers and our U.S. manufacturing partners including Lonza and Catalent, for their tireless and extraordinary work in completing this important milestone,” she added.

In August, the Trump administration announced an agreement with the company to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine. Since then, the US has ordered an additional 200 million doses from Moderna.

More than 67 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Moderna says it expected to ship 40 to 50 million doses per month to the US to fulfill its contracts. The 200 millionth dose is expected by the end of May and the 300 millionth dose by the end of July.