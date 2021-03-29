Biden says the war against Covid "is far from won"

President Biden echoed the dire warning of Dr. Rochelle Walesnky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, telling Americans that the war versus Covid is “far from won."

“The CDC expressed earlier today, this is not a time to lessen our efforts,” Biden said during remarks at the White House on Monday. “We could still see a setback in the vaccination program. And most importantly, if we let our guard down now, we could see a virus getting worse, not better.”

Biden called out “reckless behavior” he has seen on television, likely referring to images of partiers gathering during spring break, saying it threatens to wipe out gains the US has made in combatting the virus.

“Because we're in the life and death race with a virus that is spreading quickly, with cases rise and again, new variants are spreading. And sadly, some of the reckless behavior we've seen on television over the past few weeks, is that more new cases are to come in the weeks ahead.” he said. “With vaccines there's hope, which is a very good thing to state the obvious, but people are letting up on precautions, which is a very bad thing.”

Earlier Monday, Walensky warned of "impending doom," with a rise in Covid cases across the country.

"What we've seen over the last week or so is a steady rise of cases," Walensky said. "I know that travel is up and I just worry that we will see the surges that we saw over the summer and over the winter again."

“As much as we're doing America, it's time to do even more. All of us have to do our part, every one of us,” Biden added.

Watch here: