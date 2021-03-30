Negative Covid test now needed to enter Germany

Employees process coronavirus test swabs at a testing center in Mainz, Germany, on March 26. Boris Roessler/picture alliance/Getty Images

All travelers planning to enter Germany now require a negative coronavirus test. The new regulation, which came into effect Monday at midnight local time, says that the test has to be taken before leaving for Germany, regardless of the coronavirus situation in the country the traveler is coming from.

The regulation was publicized through an update to the German government's travel orders. and will stay in force until May 12. Those who cannot produce a negative test will not be allowed to board planes bound for Germany. The new rule is designed to also protect passengers on planes.

The test can be a PCR lab test or a quick test. The result can be presented on paper in German, English or French, but must not be more than 48 hours old.