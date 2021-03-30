More than 5,000 Covid-19 patients are in ICUs in France – the most in nearly a year
From CNN's Pierre Bairin
For the first time since April last year, more than 5,000 Covid-19 patients are in intensive care units in France.
According to French health agency data released Tuesday, there are at least 5,072 Covid-19 patients being treated in ICUs, an increase of 98 patients since Monday.
In the Paris region alone, there are currently 1,521 patients in ICUs, an increase of 43 people in 24 hours
There are currently 28,510 Covid-19 patients in hospital countrywide.
Arkansas governor will lift statewide mask mandate tomorrow
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to lift the state's mask mandate on Wednesday, according to his office.
The governor first issued a mask mandate for the state in July, requiring masks be worn in all indoor areas.
He is expected to make that announcement as well as provide an update on vaccine eligibility.
Arkansas is the only state that has not yet shared when it plans to open up vaccines for people 16 and older.
President Biden has directed all states to open up vaccine eligibility for all adults by May 1.
Hollywood's Universal Studios will reopen for California residents next month
From CNN's Richard Davis
Universal Studios Hollywood announced Tuesday that it will reopen and resume operations beginning on April 16.
Most rides will be running at that time, with others opening at a later date due to compliance of government restrictions, according to a news release.
“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” said Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood.
“It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment,” Irwin said.
The company will continue to work with local health and government officials on health and safety procedures including controlled capacity, physical distancing and required face coverings.
Only California residents may visit the theme park at this time, the company said.
Variants fuel an increase in hospitalizations in Canada
From CNN’s Paula Newton
Canada continues to see rising new daily cases and hospitalizations of coronavirus as officials warn the variants are spreading rapidly, and are a threat to younger Canadians.
“Even if the end of the pandemic is in sight, the variants mean the situation is even more serious. We’re entering the final stretch of this crisis, we just need to stay strong a little longer,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a Covid-19 briefing in Ottawa Tuesday.
Trudeau announced that Pfizer has once again agreed to move up its deliveries of vaccines to Canada. But even with four approved vaccines, public health officials say it will do little to mitigate the burden in hospitals during this third wave of the pandemic.
“The ongoing increase in infection rates is now playing out in our hospitals with rising trends in severe and critical illnesses, placing renewed strain on the health system,” Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top doctor, said speaking alongside Trudeau.
Tam declared Canada was going through a "third resurgence" of the pandemic but added that with the majority of the elderly population vaccinated, those 80 years of age and over were not so far being affected by the uptick in hospitalizations.
Tam also said there has been a 64% increase in new variant cases detected in Canada in the last week alone. She said the vast majority are the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the UK, and described the current variant spread reported as the "tip of the iceberg."
The province of British Colombia imposed a "circuit-breaker" lockdown this week, closing indoor dining, requiring more masks in schools and prohibiting fitness indoors.
And in Ontario, hospital officials say they are ramping up to provide critical care for younger patients who doctors say are now more vulnerable to the virus.
In a report released Monday, Ontario’s scientific advisory panel released data suggesting the new variant cases are responsible for a doubling of intensive care unit admissions over the last several weeks.
“COVID-19 patients in ICUs who are younger than 60 years is about 50% higher now than it was prior to the start of the province-wide lockdown,” the report states.
The scientific advisory panel provides guidance and research so the government can update its recommendations amid the pandemic.
Many parts of Ontario, including Canada’s largest city Toronto, have already been in some form of lockdown for more than four months.
US and 13 other nations express "shared concerns" about WHO study on Covid-19 origins
From CNN's Jennifer Hansler
The governments of the United States, Australia, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Slovenia, and the United Kingdom jointly expressed concern about the World Health Organization (WHO) study into the origins of Covid-19 in China and called for independent and fully transparent evaluations with access to all relevant data in the future.
“We join in expressing shared concerns regarding the recent WHO-convened study in China, while at the same time reinforcing the importance of working together toward the development and use of a swift, effective, transparent, science-based, and independent process for international evaluations of such outbreaks of unknown origin in the future,” Tuesday’s joint statement said.
“The mission of the WHO is critical to advancing global health and health security, and we fully support its experts and staff and recognize their tireless work to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, including understanding how the pandemic started and spread. With such an important mandate, it is equally essential that we voice our shared concerns that the international expert study on the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples,” the statement continued.
“We note the findings and recommendations, including the need for further studies of animals to find the means of introduction into humans, and urge momentum for expert-driven phase 2 studies,” the statement said.
“Going forward, there must now be a renewed commitment by WHO and all Member States to access, transparency, and timeliness.”
The statement noted that in a "serious outbreak of an unknown pathogen with pandemic potential, a rapid, independent, expert-led, and unimpeded evaluation of the origins is critical to better prepare."
The statement from the governments underscored “the need for a robust, comprehensive, and expert-led mechanism for expeditiously investigating outbreaks of unknown origin that is conducted with full and open collaboration among all stakeholders and in accordance with the principles of transparency, respect for privacy, and scientific and research integrity.”
"We were never pressured to remove critical elements in our report," WHO scientist says
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
World Health Organization scientist Peter Ben Embarek said his colleagues and he are proud of the new WHO report on the possible origins of the novel coronavirus – and that they stand by their report.
"Of course, there was a lot of attention from our host country to follow and making sure that we were able to work, and interested of course in our discussions, in our work. We were never pressured to remove critical elements in our report," Embarek said during a briefing on Tuesday.
"The report is something that all the scientists on the team can stand behind and have supported," he added.
Initial WHO mission was to examine animal origin of virus — not lab leak, agency's scientist says
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
The original mission of World Health Organization scientists was to study the animal origin of the novel coronavirus, which is why the new report does not provide the same depth of detail examining a lab leak theory, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO scientist and lead investigator of the mission, said during a briefing on Tuesday.
"The team was put together to do studies into the zoonotic origin of this virus," Embarek said, adding that this is the first time the scientists have been able to openly discuss the lab leak possibility.
"Now we have a process to discuss it — we have put it in our report," Embarek said.
"Since this was not the key or main focus of the studies, it did not receive the same depth of attention and work as the other hypotheses. But also because that was the assessment —that it was not where we could see strong indication that that was something we should look into. And therefore, it was ranked as the least likely, so to speak, of the four possible pathways. Not saying that it was impossible, but not the one that we would start initially going deeper into and focusing our attention on."
The report notes that a laboratory incident was considered to be "an extremely unlikely pathway" for the virus to enter the human population.
"Of course, if there is a need to further explore this and potentially other hypotheses, of course we will continue to look into these hypotheses. We have also long said that as soon as there is new data, new evidence, new information, for any of these hypotheses we will put that into the assessment and reevaluate any of these hypotheses," Embarek said.
Brazil's Sao Paulo state reports highest single-day increase in Covid-19 deaths since onset of pandemic
From Rodrigo Pedroso
Brazil’s Sao Paulo state has recorded 1,209 additional deaths from Covid-19, according to the latest report from the state health secretary released on Tuesday.
This is the highest single-day increase in Covid-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
The previous peak in daily deaths was 1,193, registered last Friday.
The number of Covid-19 cases in Brazil's most populous state recorded up to Tuesday is at least 2,446,680, with 21,360 being registered in the past day; 73,492 people have died from the novel coronavirus in Sao Paulo state since the beginning of the pandemic.
Intensive care unit bed occupancy rate in the state´s hospitals is at 92.3%, with 12,946 Covid-19 patients in ICU beds on Tuesday.
The number is double what was registered on Feb. 22, a record on that day, and more than four times the number of hospitalized patients at the end of Aug. 2020.
Covid-19 may have been spreading globally before December but originated around Wuhan, WHO scientist says
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
It's possible that the novel coronavirus causing Covid-19 was spreading around the world well before December — but origin still points to Wuhan, Peter Ben Embarek, the lead investigator for the WHO mission, said during a briefing on Tuesday.
"It is perfectly possible that you would have earlier cases, sporadic cases, circulating in and around Wuhan before December — let's say November and potentially also October 2019 — and potentially some of them were also traveling abroad and seeding and transmitting the disease abroad," Embarek said.
"So that could be possible," Embarek said. "Until we have more data, more firm information or result pointing it to that direction, the current thinking is still that we are looking at the start in and around Wuhan and moving backwards trying to find out how it came there."