German vaccine experts recommend AstraZeneca only be given to people over 60

Germany’s vaccine committee, STIKO, has recommended AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine only be used in people aged 60 and over.

The recommendation comes after reports of “rare but very severe thromboembolic side effects,” in 31 people following the first dose. The symptoms occurred four to 16 days after the shot, mainly in people younger than 60, according to Germany’s Paul Ehrlich Institute – the country's medical regulatory body.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn are expected to hold a news conference Tuesday evening in Berlin to address the recommendation.

STIKO will issue further guidance on whether to administer a second dose to people under 60 who have already had their first shot.

The AstraZeneca vaccine started being administered in Germany in February.

CNN reached out AstraZeneca which gave the following statement: