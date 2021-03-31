UK minister says AstraZeneca's shot is "safe" as Germany limits its use as a precautionary measure

The UK is "100% confident" in the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the shot is "safe," UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said Wednesday, after Germany suspended its use in people under the age of 60.

Germany announced Tuesday evening it would limit AstraZeneca shots to people over 60s following reports of “rare but very severe thromboembolic side effects” in 31 people following their first dose. People under 60 can voluntarily receive vaccine in consultation with doctors, considering individual risk.

When asked if the UK government thinks it should look at the vaccine again, Jenrick said: "No we don't."

"We're 100% confident in the efficacy of the vaccine, that's borne out by study after study by our own independent world class, regulators, and by recent research for example by Public Health England, that have shown that thousands of people's lives have been saved, since the start of this year alone, thanks to our vaccine programme," he told British broadcaster Sky News Wednesday.

The minister added that "people should continue to go forward, get the vaccine," adding that he certainly will, when his time comes.

"It is a safe vaccine and the UK vaccine rollout is saving people's lives, right across the country every day," he said.

