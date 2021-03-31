White House pleads with governors and mayors to maintain or reinstate mask mandates to "save lives"

A sign hangs outside of Chipotle on March 3. Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

The White House's senior Covid-19 response adviser, Andy Slavitt, on Wednesday urged governors, mayors and local leaders to listen to President Biden and maintain or reinstate mask mandates to “save lives.”

“We need to keep case numbers down so we can save lives and give people the chance to get vaccinated in April, May and June so we can enter the summer on the strongest footing possible,” Slavitt said at a White House Covid-19 briefing.

“Now in the weeks ahead, that it will take to get everyone vaccinated for all of this effort, we need a simple thing of every governor, mayor and local leader, and that is to heed what the President is asking in return, simply to maintain or to reinstate mask mandates," he continued.

“Together we can win this race and save lives,” Slavitt said.

On Monday, Biden called for mask mandates to be maintained or reinstated across the country in order to keep Covid-19 cases down. “Please. This is not politics,” the President said.

Biden’s comments came after Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a virtual White House briefing on Monday that she had a feeling of "impending doom" as Covid-19 were on the rise again.

“Right now, I'm scared,” Walensky said, sounding the alarm.