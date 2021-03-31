World
The Derek Chauvin trial: Day 3

The coronavirus pandemic

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Joshua Berlinger, Christopher Johnson and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 10:17 a.m. ET, March 31, 2021
2 hr 43 min ago

Hungary reports record number of COVID deaths despite high vaccination rates

From CNN’s Boglarka Kosztolanyi, Stephanie Halasz and Richard Allen Greene

A nurse prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Budapest, Hungary, on January 28.
A nurse prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Budapest, Hungary, on January 28. Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images

Hungary announced a record number of daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, just five days after Prime Minister Viktor Orban boasted that the country's vaccine program would allow for a "free summer."

The government announced 302 deaths Wednesday, the largest in a single day, bringing the country’s pandemic death toll to 20,737. The government statement said most of those who died were elderly or chronically ill.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told CNN the reason for the record number of deaths was the “British mutation” of the virus, referring to the B117 variant first identified in the UK. He said the variant was causing “relatively more hospitalizations and fatalities.”

Hungary has the world’s second-highest coronavirus death rate per capita – 209 deaths per 100,000 people, according to data tracked by CNN. Among countries with significant population sizes, only the Czech Republic has a higher rate of coronavirus deaths.

Hungary’s high death rate comes despite its not having a particularly high rate of coronavirus cases – its 6,609 cases per 100,000 people puts it in the middle third of European Union countries – and the second-highest vaccination rate in the EU, behind the small Mediterranean nation of Malta.

3 hr 14 min ago

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 100% effective in 12-15 year olds, clinical trial results show  

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Clinical trial results of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine showed its efficacy is 100% and it is well tolerated in youths ages 12 to 15, the companies said Wednesday.

Pfizer/BioNTech plan to submit the data to the US Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible for expanded emergency use authorization of the two-dose vaccine. 

In a Phase 3 trial of 2,260 participants ages 12 to 15 years in the US, the vaccine elicited strong antibody responses one month after the second dose, exceeding those demonstrated in people ages 16 to 25 in previous trials, Pfizer/BioNTech reported. The vaccine is currently authorized in the US for emergency use in people ages 16 and older.  

Researchers observed 18 Covid-19 cases among the 1,129 participants who were given a placebo, and none among the 1,131 participants who were given the vaccine. The data has yet to be peer reviewed. 

Pfizer/BioNTech added that the side effects observed in people ages 12 to 15 were similar to those seen in 16 to 25-year-olds. The participants will be monitored for protection and safety for two years after their second dose.  

“We share the urgency to expand the authorization of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

"We plan to submit these data to FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year.”  

A separate Phase 1/2/3 study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children ages 6 months to 11 years launched last week, when the first participants ages 5 to 11 received a shot.

Pfizer/BioNTech plans to begin dosing 2 to 5-year-olds next week and work its way down to participants ages 6 months to 2 years. The company aims to enroll 4,644 children in the trial and expects results by the end of 2021. 

Moderna is also testing its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents and children, in two clinical trials of children ages 12 to 17 and those ages 6 months to 11 years.  

2 hr 31 min ago

China accuses US of "political manipulation" and lashes out at countries that criticized WHO report

From CNN's Beijing Bureau

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying holds a press conference in Beijing in December 2020.
China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying holds a press conference in Beijing in December 2020. Stephen Shaver/UPI/Shutterstock

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was “immoral” and “unpopular” to politicize the issue of virus origin tracing after 14 countries, including the United States, raised concerns in a joint statement on the World Health Organization report released Tuesday, following its Wuhan investigation.

“We have repeatedly emphasized that origin tracing is a scientific issue, and it should be carried out cooperatively by global scientists and cannot be politicized, which is also the consensus of most countries,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying in a regular briefing Wednesday.

Hua said the joint statement questioning the report is concrete evidence that countries like the US “disrespect science” and “engage in political manipulation.”

“The politicization of origin tracing is extremely immoral and unpopular, which only hinders global cooperation and [the] global fight against the virus,” said Hua, adding the efforts run counter to the wills of the international community and will never succeed.

Governments from countries including the United States, Australia and Canada, jointly expressed concerns about the WHO report released Tuesday on COVID-19 origin tracing in China and called for independent and fully transparent evaluations with access to all relevant data in the future.

3 hr 33 min ago

Chinese scientist calls for wider investigation into the Covid-19 origin

From CNN's Beijing Bureau

Chinese scientist and World Health Organization team leader Liang Wannian speaks at a press conference in Beijing on March 31.
Chinese scientist and World Health Organization team leader Liang Wannian speaks at a press conference in Beijing on March 31. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Chinese scientist and World Health Organization team leader Liang Wannian said Wednesday that WHO should do more Covid-19 studies that cover a wider range of regions and perspectives.

“There is a consensus among scientists that the place where it was reported early is not necessarily the place where the virus first appeared,” Liang Wannian said at a news conference in Beijing Wednesday.

"Based on this, the perspective of tracing the origin of the virus must be broader.”

This comes after the WHO report into the origins of the virus, compiled by a team of international experts and their Chinese counterparts, was finally released on Tuesday after several delays.

It provides a detailed examination of the data collected by Chinese scientists and authorities from the early days of the pandemic but offers little new insight or concrete findings on where and how the virus spread to humans.

Following the release, the United States and 13 other governments, including the United Kingdom, Australia and South Korea, released a joint statement expressing concerns over the study's limited access to "complete, original data and samples."

4 hr 2 min ago

Scientists say it's possible to reach herd immunity and lose it. Here are the obstacles to keeping it

From CNN's Holly Yan

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 18.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 18. Susan Walsh/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Herd immunity to Covid-19 could come and go, scientists say. Or we might never reach it at all. Here are some of the obstacles to achieving and maintaining it.

Young People

Very few people younger than 16 will get a Covid-19 vaccine soon. Dr. Anthony Fauci -- director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases -- has said younger Americans will likely have to wait until early 2022 for vaccines.

And that's a major obstacle to herd immunity. Young people may not get very sick from Covid-19 in high numbers, but they can still get infected and transmit the virus.

Anti-vaxxers

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, 20% of people surveyed in the US said they definitely would not get vaccinated or would only get vaccinated if their job or school required it.

If not enough people are willing to get vaccinated, herd immunity isn't achievable. And if that happens, the virus will have ample opportunity to spread.

Variants

If the virus keeps spreading, replicating itself in new people, it has more opportunities to mutate. And if there are significant mutations, new and more dangerous variants could emerge.

This could also mean that drug companies have to keep updating their vaccines to be effective against new variants, and it's not guaranteed that every vaccine will be successful against new variants.

Immunity could wear off

Dwindling immunity -- either from previous infection or from vaccination -- could be another reason the US could slip in and out of herd immunity. Scientists don't know yet how long immunity from vaccines might last. So people may need to get booster shots in the future, or annual shots that can work against new variants. That's how the yearly flu shot works.

4 hr 33 min ago

UK minister says AstraZeneca's shot is "safe" as Germany limits its use as a precautionary measure

 From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite

The UK is "100% confident" in the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the shot is "safe," UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said Wednesday, after Germany  suspended its use in people under the age of 60.

Germany announced Tuesday evening it would limit AstraZeneca shots to people over 60s following reports of “rare but very severe thromboembolic side effects” in 31 people following their first dose. People under 60 can voluntarily receive vaccine in consultation with doctors, considering individual risk.

When asked if the UK government thinks it should look at the vaccine again, Jenrick said: "No we don't."

"We're 100% confident in the efficacy of the vaccine, that's borne out by study after study by our own independent world class, regulators, and by recent research for example by Public Health England, that have shown that thousands of people's lives have been saved, since the start of this year alone, thanks to our vaccine programme," he told British broadcaster Sky News Wednesday.

The minister added that "people should continue to go forward, get the vaccine," adding that he certainly will, when his time comes.

"It is a safe vaccine and the UK vaccine rollout is saving people's lives, right across the country every day," he said.

4 hr 33 min ago

US and Germany are the biggest investors in Covid-19 vaccine research and development

From CNNs Fred Pleitgen in Belgrade, Serbia and Nadine Schmidt in Berlin

The United States and Germany are by far the biggest investors in coronavirus vaccine development, according to key research findings by the Centre for Global Health at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

Research findings show that the two countries have provided a combined R&D investment of $3.7 billion in developing coronavirus vaccines -- the United States invested nearly $2.2 billion and Germany $1.5 billion. They are followed by a wide margin by the United Kingdom, which comes in at $500 million.

4 hr 33 min ago

China accused of withholding data from WHO coronavirus origins investigation in Wuhan

From CNN's Nectar Gan

Investigative team members from the World Health Organization visit Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, China, on January 31.
Investigative team members from the World Health Organization visit Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, China, on January 31. Getty Images

It was supposed to offer insight into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic. But since its release on Tuesday, the long-awaited World Health Organization investigation has drawn criticism from governments around the world over accusations it is incomplete and lacks transparency.

In a joint statement, the United States and 13 other governments, including the United Kingdom, Australia and South Korea, expressed concerns over the study's limited access to "complete, original data and samples."

The European Union issued its own statement, expressing the same concerns in slightly softer language. The criticism follows an admission from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, that investigators faced problems during their four-week mission to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in December 2019.

In a news briefing Tuesday, Tedros appeared to contradict the study's central findings by suggesting the theory that the virus escaped from a Wuhan laboratory should be followed up -- even though the report noted such a possibility was "extremely unlikely" and did not recommend further research on the hypothesis.

4 hr 32 min ago

Chinese city on border with Myanmar goes into lockdown

From CNN’s Beijing bureau

Before the lockdown, trucks are seen coming and going at a border post in Ruili, China, on March 27.
Before the lockdown, trucks are seen coming and going at a border post in Ruili, China, on March 27. Kyodo News/Sipa USA

A city in southwestern China near the country's border with Myanmar is going into lockdown after nine Covid-19 cases were reported Tuesday.

Six of the nine cases found in Ruili city were symptomatic and three were asymptomatic, according to a statement from provincial health officials. Four of them are Burmese nationals.

Authorities said they will crack down on illegal border crossings from neighboring Myanmar, where the ruling military junta overthrew the country's democratically elected leaders last month, in order to prevent the virus from spreading further within China.

Ruili officials stopped all inbound and outbound travel at 10 p.m. Tuesday and began a citywide Covid-19 testing campaign at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the information department of Yunnan province.

Chinese officials blamed smugglers from Myanmar for a previous surge of Covid-19 cases in Ruili in September.