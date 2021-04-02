US surgeon general says vaccinations now can prevent future Covid-19 variants

Vials of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination site in Reading, Pennsylvania, on April 1. Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

It’s��OK to squeeze more doses out of vials of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, the US Food and Drug Administration said in a revision to Moderna’s emergency use authorization Thursday.

The FDA also authorized a 15-dose vial of Moderna vaccine Thursday – something the company has been working to organize since February.

“The first revision clarifies the number of doses per vial for the vials that are currently available, in that the maximum number of extractable doses is 11, with a range of 10-11 doses, the FDA explained in a statement.

"The second revision authorizes the availability of an additional multi-dose vial in which each vial contains a maximum of 15 doses, with a range of 13-15 doses that can potentially be extracted,” the FDA said.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, which regulates vaccines, said that:

Both of these revisions positively impact the supply of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, which will help provide more vaccine doses to communities and allow shots to get into arms more quickly. Ultimately, more vaccines getting to the public in a timely manner should help bring an end to the pandemic more rapidly."

The FDA also said that “because the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine does not contain preservative, any further remaining product that does not constitute a full dose should not be pooled from multiple vials to create one full dose."

"If one vial becomes contaminated during use, pooling doses from multiple vials can spread contamination to other vials,” it said.

Last December, the FDA said it was acceptable to squeeze six -- or even seven doses of vaccine out of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine's five-dose vials.

A certain type of syringe is needed to make this possible.