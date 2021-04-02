World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Joshua Berlinger, Kara Fox and Christopher Johnson, CNN

Updated 6:48 a.m. ET, April 2, 2021
8 min ago

Turkey's daily Covid-19 cases hit a record high as restrictions are reimposed

From CNN's Gul Tuysuz and Isil Sariyuce in Istanbul   

The nearly empty shopping district on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul is seen during a general curfew on March 21.
The nearly empty shopping district on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul is seen during a general curfew on March 21. Elif Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Turkey reported 40,806 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, marking another record high in daily cases since the start of the pandemic, according to Turkish health ministry data released on Thursday.

It was Turkey's highest single-day increase in new cases since the pandemic began in December 2020, when it recorded more than 33,000 new infections in a single day.

The surge comes as the country is facing new restrictions.

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reimposed weekend curfews and announced plans for further restrictions, such as a ban on indoor dining during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan -- set to begin on April 13. 

Erdogan said that the weekend lockdowns would occur in cities with the highest number of Covid-19 cases and that nationwide, evening lockdowns will remain in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The weekend lockdowns will effect 58 of 81 cities, encompassing 80 % of the country’s population, he said.

Restaurants and cafes will only be open for deliveries and takeout throughout Ramadan.

No mass gatherings will be allowed for the breaking of the fast, Iftar, or the early-morning pre-fast meal, Sahur, throughout the country. 

Turkey has recorded 3,357,988 total Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the health ministry.  On Thursday, the health ministry reported 176 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 31,713.    

1 hr 58 min ago

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hospitalized days after testing positive for Covid-19

From Akanksha Sharma and CNN’s Vedika Sud

Indian cricket legend Sachin Teldulkar poses for a photograph at the Oval cricket ground in south London , on May 6, 2017.
Indian cricket legend Sachin Teldulkar poses for a photograph at the Oval cricket ground in south London , on May 6, 2017. Niklas Halle'N/AFP/Getty Images

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalized days after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement posted on his official Twitter account on Friday.

In the tweet, Tendulkar said: “As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalized. I hope to be back home in a few days.”

On March 27, Tendulkar first announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, he said that his symptoms were “mild” and that he was in quarantine at his home.

Tendulkar, widely considered the greatest batsman of all time, retired from cricket in 2013.

His cricket career spanned 24 years, in which time he amassed a record 15,921 runs -- making him the highest run scorer in Test history.

Tendulkar's news comes as India is facing a surge in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, the country reported 12,221,665 total cases, including 11,474,683 recoveries and 162,927 deaths, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.

More than 65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed so far, according to the health ministry.

23 min ago

If you're fully vaccinated, you can celebrate Easter in the US indoors with no masks, CDC says

From CNN Health's Ryan Prior

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage, on March 19
A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage, on March 19 Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

People who have been fully vaccinated are safe to celebrate Easter this Sunday indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a series of tweets, the public health agency also recommended that those who aren't fully vaccinated stick to their own households for Easter dinner and egg hunts, or enjoy these traditions outdoors while six feet apart, in order to protect against spreading Covid-19.

The CDC says it's still learning how vaccines protect against the coronavirus, and advises that fully vaccinated people going out in public still wear masks and take precautions until the agency knows more.

At least 99,565,311 people have received at least one dose of vaccine and at least 56,089,614 people are now fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Meanwhile, the US rate of infections continues to climb, with 30,539,175 cases of coronavirus cases and at least 553,120 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

4 hr 36 min ago

Panama authorizes emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

From CNN's Elizabeth González, Tatiana Arias and Claudia Rebaza

Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.
Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

Panama has authorized the emergency use of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Panamanian authorities requested 3 million doses of the Russia-made vaccine in February, which could now help jump-start the country's vaccination drive.

Panama has only received 457,000 doses of the 3 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses it signed up for. The country is still waiting on at least 1 million AstraZeneca doses and a similar amount to be delivered through the COVAX agreement, according to the ministry. 

As of Thursday, 373,491 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the country, the ministry said. 

Panama has reported a total of 355,499 cases of coronavirus and 6,119 Covid-19 related deaths, according to ministry data. 

5 hr 54 min ago

"We need to hold out just a bit longer," Fauci says

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Dr. Anthony Fauci. NBC

Americans should continue to take coronavirus precautions, practice social distancing and avoid crowds, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

Fauci told NBC Nightly News he is worried that people will "claim victory prematurely," causing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases. The number of infections has started increasing in the United States again as people move around more.

Fauci said authorities are concerned that cases have "plateaued at a high level and unacceptably high level."

"Everybody, including myself, has some degree of Covid-19 fatigue, but the thing we try and emphasize is that this will end. We need to hold out just a bit longer and give vaccines a chance to really get the upper hand in this,” Fauci said.
“We need to hold out just a bit longer and give vaccines a chance to really get the upper hand in this. I'll guarantee as we get into the late spring and the early summer, you're going to see a return to gradual degree of normality that everyone is hoping for, but we don't want to do it prematurely. We don't want to pull back on all the measures when we see a very high plateau of daily infections. That's the thing that concerns me and many other public health officials.”