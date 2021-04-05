How long will coronavirus vaccines protect people?
Doctors are worried that coronavirus may end up being like influenza, which requires a new vaccine every year both because the circulating strains mutate fast and because immunity from the vaccine wears off quickly.
Although initial evidence suggests immunity from vaccination against coronavirus provides long-lasting protection, vaccine makers have begun making and testing versions of their vaccines that protect against worrying variants of the virus.
That includes the B.1.351 version first seen in South Africa, which carries a mutation that, in lab experiments, appears to allow it to evade the human immune response a little.
What is a Covid-19 passport and how would it work?
The UK government says it plans to trial Covid-19 passports at snooker tournaments, comedy clubs and soccer matches over the coming weeks.
As the country reopens, ministers hope the "covid-status certification" system will allow those who are vaccinated, have had a recent negative test or a positive test within six months to return to theaters, football matches, cinemas and other events.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce more details about the scheme on Monday, but critics are already worried the passports will harm fundamental freedoms and risk discrimination.
Similar debates have been going on across the world as countries try to figure out how to reopen safely.
Several countries are considering some form of Covid-19 status verification as a viable way to make it quick and easy for individuals to attend events or board flights. Others have voiced their disagreement: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Friday banning the use of Covid-19 passports in the state.
Only about 18.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows, and Covid-19 cases in the country have recently seen concerning increases.
"I do think we still have a few more rough weeks ahead," Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious diseases specialist and epidemiologist, told CNN on Sunday. "What we know from the past year of the pandemic is that we tend to trend about three to four weeks behind Europe in terms of our pandemic patterns."
The highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant has fueled an alarming surge in hospitalizations in parts of Europe. And experts worry the US could be next if Americans don't double down on safety measures until more people are vaccinated.
What's worse, experts say, is that the variant is changing the pandemic's playbook and could spell trouble for younger groups that haven't yet been vaccinated.
"We have to think about the B.1.1.7 variant as almost a brand new virus," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. "It's acting differently from anything we've seen before, in terms of transmissibility, in terms of affecting young people, so we have to take this very seriously."
Meet the Detroit pastor urging his congregation to get vaccinated
When Pastor Kenneth J. Flowers took to the pulpit on Easter Sunday, tapping a tambourine along with a choir singing "he got up," the morning represented resurrection in more ways than one.
"This time last year, we couldn't come to the sanctuary," he preached to his congregation at Detroit's Greater New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. "This time last year, we were dealing with coronavirus in the early stages. This time last year, I had to have Easter all by myself in my basement."
Flowers himself had Covid-19. His wife, Terri Flowers, was in the hospital with the virus at the time, as well. But this Resurrection Sunday, about a year later, was different -- in part due to Flowers telling his congregants to get vaccinated against the virus.
"If God can use doctors for cardiology, if God can use doctors for oncology and cancer, then surely God can use doctors for Covid-19," Flowers told CNN. "It doesn't mean you don't have faith. You must have your faith but you must also use the doctors so get the vaccination."
Some political leaders -- including President Joe Biden, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan -- have called on faith leaders, especially in communities of color like Flowers', to urge their congregations to get vaccinated.
Everyone in England will be offered free coronavirus tests twice a week starting Friday, the UK government announced in a statement on Monday.
The new testing regime is part of the government's plan to reopen the economy in a way that would not lead to a spike in cases.
Rapid testing is currently only available to those most at risk and for people who need to leave home for work -- including frontline health care workers, care home staff and residents, schoolchildren and their families.
Starting Friday, everyone, including people not showing any symptoms, will be able to access a free test.
The tests will be available through a home delivery service, at test centers, workplaces and schools, the statement added.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine program and with our roadmap to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted.
The UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in the statement that testing is crucial because "around one-in-three people who have Covid-19 show no symptoms."
"As we reopen society and resume parts of life we have all dearly missed, regular rapid testing is going to be fundamental in helping us quickly spot positive cases and squash any outbreaks,” he added.
Johnson is set to outline plans for further lockdown easing later today. These are expected to include some form of "Covid-certification" for mass events and a new "traffic-light" system for international travel which is currently scheduled to resume from May 17.
As part of that plan, those arriving from "green" countries will not have to isolate, while those from "red" or "amber" nations will be required to follow mandatory quarantine measures.
US continues to administer more than 3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses a day, according to CDC data
About 165 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC reported 165,053,746 total doses have been used so far -- about 79% of the 207,891,295 doses delivered.
That’s about 3.4 million more doses than in the previous 24 hours, for a seven-day average of about 3.1 million doses per day.
About 32% of the population – 106 million people – have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 18.5% of the population – about 61 million people – have been fully vaccinated.
Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported.
South Korea reports 473 new coronavirus cases as health minister warns of fourth wave
South Korea on Monday reported 473 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the national total to 105,752, according to a statement from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Seoul's metropolitan area accounted for 276 of the total cases. Among the daily figure, 449 were locally transmitted.
The death toll rose by four to 1,748 overall, KDCA said.
On Saturday, South Korea recorded 543 new daily cases -- its fifth day in a row of more than 500.
The rise prompted a warning from South Korea’s Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol, who said the country could be at the crossroads of a fourth coronavirus wave.
“For the past week, the number of daily new cases has been around 500, clearly showing an increasing trend of infection,” Kwon said in a briefing Sunday.
India records more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases – its most in a single day since the pandemic began
India recorded 103,558 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day rise in infections so far in the pandemic.
The number of new daily cases in India has risen steadily since March 10, with the country also reporting 741,830 active cases on Monday – its most since October 20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation.
"(He) called attention to avoid mortality under all circumstances by ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators besides required logistics, and ensuring that clinical management protocols are followed across all hospitals as well as for those in-home care," a statement from the Prime Minister's office said.
Modi also directed a team of public health specialists to be sent to the state of Maharashtra, which has contributed 57% of the country's coronavirus caseload over the last two weeks.
As of Monday, India has recorded 12,589,067 cases of coronavirus, the third-highest in the world, including 165,101 related deaths and 11,682,136 recoveries. It has also distributed 79,105,163 vaccine doses, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.
US government moves AstraZeneca out of vaccine plant that suffered contamination
The federal government has moved to stop any further risk of contamination at a Baltimore contract vaccine manufacturer where 15 million potential doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine were spoiled last month, telling rival drugmaker AstraZeneca it must move its production from the plant and find somewhere else to make its vaccine.
The Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore was making coronavirus vaccines under contract to both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Last month, a batch of Johnson & Johnson "drug product" failed quality control and was taken out of production, both J&J and Emergent have said.
The federal government has directed Johnson & Johnson to fully take over its vaccine production at the plant, an administration official told CNN Saturday. The company confirmed it was taking tighter control of the production process.
The Emergent BioSolutions plant, which had been making doses of both Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as well as a vaccine made for AstraZeneca, will now only produce J&J vaccines, the official said. The Health and Human Services Department has directed that the AstraZeneca vaccine will now be produced at another plant, although the official did not specify where.
"Johnson & Johnson is assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Bayview facility," the company said in a statement emailed to CNN.