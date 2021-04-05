India records more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases – its most in a single day since the pandemic began

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on April 3 in New Delhi, India. Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

India recorded 103,558 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day rise in infections so far in the pandemic.

The number of new daily cases in India has risen steadily since March 10, with the country also reporting 741,830 active cases on Monday – its most since October 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation.

"(He) called attention to avoid mortality under all circumstances by ramping up healthcare infrastructure, availability of oxygen, ventilators besides required logistics, and ensuring that clinical management protocols are followed across all hospitals as well as for those in-home care," a statement from the Prime Minister's office said.

Modi also directed a team of public health specialists to be sent to the state of Maharashtra, which has contributed 57% of the country's coronavirus caseload over the last two weeks.

As of Monday, India has recorded 12,589,067 cases of coronavirus, the third-highest in the world, including 165,101 related deaths and 11,682,136 recoveries. It has also distributed 79,105,163 vaccine doses, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.