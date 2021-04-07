WHO: Link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clot risk is "plausible" but rare

Cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 into a gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 7. Andre Penner/AP

Brazil continues to mark grim milestones in its fight against coronavirus, as the country saw its deadliest day on Tuesday since the start of the pandemic, with a record 4,195 new deaths.

The month of March was also the deadliest month for the country since the start of pandemic, with at least 66,573 recorded deaths.

With nearly 337,000 total deaths, and total cases surpassing 13 million, Brazil is second only to the US in terms of cases.

It also accounted for approximately one third, about 28%, of the total global deaths since March 21, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Intensive care unit occupancy rates in almost all states are at or above 80%, according to local authorities. Yet, only 2.42% of the total population in Brazil has been fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, a coronavirus skeptic since the start of the pandemic, continues to refuse to implement nationwide safety measures. On Wednesday, the day after Brazil reported the record death toll, Bolsonaro again criticized the adoption of restrictive measures to halt the spread of Covid-19 in Brazil and said there won't be a national lockdown.

"We will look for alternatives, we will not accept the 'stay at home' policy to close everything, to lockdown. The virus will not go away. This virus, like others, is here to stay, and will stay for a lifetime. It is practically impossible to eradicate it," he said.

Bolsonaro on Tuesday dismissed accusations of being “genocidal" for not taking proper measures to address the crisis. “What am I not blamed for here in Brazil?” he said.

A new report by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) released on Tuesday says that only a national lockdown with a minimum duration of two weeks could curb the rapid spread of coronavirus cases across the country.

"Lockdown measures are a bitter remedy, but they are absolutely necessary in times of crisis and collapse of the health system like the one the country is experiencing now. Only this will prevent more deaths and effectively save lives," says the Fiocruz report.