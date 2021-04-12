Global Covid-19 cases increase for the 7th consecutive week, WHO chief says 

There have now been seven consecutive weeks of increasing Covid-19 cases and four weeks of increasing deaths globally, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said during a news briefing in Geneva Monday.

“In January and February the world saw six consecutive weeks of declining cases,” Tedros said. “We have now seen seven consecutive weeks of increasing cases and four weeks of increasing deaths. Last week was the fourth highest number of cases in a single week so far.”

Several countries in Asia and the Middle East have seen large case increases, he said.

Increases are occurring despite more than 780 million vaccine doses being administered globally, he said, adding that vaccines are a vital and powerful tool, but not the only one.

He emphasized that public health measures – mask wearing, physical distancing, ventilation, hand hygiene, surveillance, testing, tracing and isolation – work to stop infections and save lives.