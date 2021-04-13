World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Chauvin trial: Day 12

live news

Live

Daunte Wright shooting

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Samantha Tapfumaneyi, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 11:02 a.m. ET, April 13, 2021
18 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 3 min ago

White House is taking Johnson & Johnson vaccine news "extremely seriously," Biden adviser says

From CNN's Betsy Klein

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein offered some of the Biden administration’s first on-camera reaction to news that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be paused following concerns regarding severe blood clot cases, saying the administration is taking it “extremely seriously” and largely declining to forecast what it means for reopening the economy.

“I’ve already heard that the White House medical team is poring over these data, looking into it, taking this extremely seriously. But it would be unwise for me to lean any further into that until we hear from them,” he said during an appearance on CNBC Tuesday morning.

As for the economic impact of the pause, with markets down on the news, he declined to forecast those implications, but acknowledged, “There is a clear connection — in fact we've said this from the beginning, Andrew, and so has Chair Powell — between controlling the virus, distributing the vaccine, and a robust and lasting economic recovery.”

Later adding that “recovery is very much a function of people feeling and being willing to reengage with commerce,” Bernstein otherwise declined to directly say how this could change reopening predictions.

“What I can’t answer now is your question which is what is the impact about what we’re hearing about on this timeline trajectory. Because I just don’t have that information and it wouldn’t be at all useful for me to speculate,” he said.

But asked whether it changes the timing on infrastructure, he said it would not.

“It is just as important as it was a few hours ago that we make the requisite investments in broadband, in grid, in water, in modernizing our schools, our hospitals, and our ports and our airports and our rail,” he said, adding that infrastructure “will continue to be a top priority for our economic team and our president.”

2 hr 8 min ago

Washington, DC, cancels all Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine appointments for 5 days

From CNN's Kristen Holmes

Following the CDC and FDA's recommendation to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine use over blood clot concerns, the District of Columbia health department is canceling appointments for those scheduled to receive it from today until Saturday.

“DC Health has informed all of our vaccine providers to temporarily discontinue the use of Johnson & Johnson until the CDC and FDA can meet to discuss further,” it said in a statement. 

The department will send out invitations to reschedule the appointments for a later date. 

2 hr 8 min ago

New York Javits Center suspends use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

From CNN's Brynn Gingras

Administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been immediately suspended at the Javits Center state facilitated vaccinated site, according to its SVP and Chief Communication Officer Tony Sclafani.

This comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration recommend that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

Anyone who had an appointment to receive the J&J vaccine will be offered Pfizer, Sclafani said. It's unclear how man appointments were scheduled for J&J that will now be altered.

Following production issues, Johnson & Johnson doses were already expected to be significantly lower across the state of New York this week, as well as across other states.

New York was expected to receive just 34,900 J&J shots – a drop of 88% week-over-week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

2 hr 26 min ago

Experts worry Michigan could be a warning sign for what could becoming in other parts of the US soon

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

With an alarming rise in new Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, officials say Michigan is now a hotspot for the virus in the US.

And it's on track to potentially see a surge in cases "that's even greater than the one we saw in the fall," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said in a Friday news conference.

Just how bad are things in the state? Covid-19 cases per million people are four times higher what they were in mid-February. The percent of positive tests are also four times higher than the numbers then.

In one part of the state, emergency room physician Dr. Rob Davidson told CNN that hospitalizations have gone up "four fold in just the last two weeks."

"Because we are seeing so many cases a day, our public health system is overwhelmed," she said. "We are not able to get information on many cases nor are we able to identify their close contacts."

And as variants run rampant -- not just in Michigan but across the US -- experts are concerned the state could be an early indicator for what other parts of the country could soon experience.

Read more here:

Michigan could see its worst Covid-19 case surge yet, official warns. Some say more measures are needed
RELATED

Michigan could see its worst Covid-19 case surge yet, official warns. Some say more measures are needed

2 hr 35 min ago

A doctor's advice for those who have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine: "You're likely going to be okay"

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

A registered nurse administers a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Lakewood, California, on March 31.
A registered nurse administers a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Lakewood, California, on March 31. Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean at Emory University School of Medicine, said on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday that people who have gotten the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine will likely be OK, but they should be attuned to their body for possible symptoms.

On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and US Food and Drug Administration recommended that the US pause use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over six reported cases or “a rare and severe type of blood clot.”

“What it means to people at this point in time is, I think you’re likely going to be okay,” del Rio told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “When you think about one in a million event that’s, you know, you cross the street every day, you have a much higher chance of getting run over by a car.”

“So, I think what people need to be is, don’t freak out, I’ll be going on with my life, but I would be very attuned to my body,” he continued.

He continued: “If I develop shortness of breath, if I develop leg pain, if I develop a headache and I’m within two to three weeks of having had Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, I would immediately notify my health care provider.”

2 hr 39 min ago

German government agrees on law change that would give it more powers to battle Covid-19

From Inke Kappeler in Berlin 

The German federal cabinet has agreed to amend the country's Infection Protection Act that enables the federal government to impose nationwide curfews and lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The so-called "federal emergency brake" automatically overrules measures in Germany’s 16 states if the seven-day-incidence of new coronavirus infections surpasses 100 per 100,000 residents in an administrative district for three consecutive days, Chancellor Angela Merkel told a press conference on Tuesday in Berlin.

The situation is serious,“ Merkel warned.

“We may now overburden our health care system" and we must help health care workers to overcome the pandemic, Merkel said.

“Our fight against the pandemic must be more stringent. We must stop the third wave,“ Merkel urged. “I am aware that these are hard limitations,” she added.

At present, only one state, Schleswig-Holstein on the northern coast, records an incidence-rate under 100, all other states report higher levels, Saxony and Thuringia are even above 200, as monitored by Germany's Robert Koch Institute

The proposed law change must now go before Germany’s parliament for approval. For a nationwide lockdown to be implemented, Parliament must have consented to the Act and the incidence-rate threshold must be surpassed. 

1 hr 20 min ago

"Don’t freak out" over Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause, infectious diseases professor says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Dr. Carlos del Rio said it’s the “right move” for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food & Drug Administration to recommend that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine over six reported cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot.

“It's rare. But I want to congratulate the CDC and the FDA for very quickly jumping on it, halting the vaccinations until we know more and really trying to understand what's going on. I think vaccine safety has always been a priority. And I think this is exactly the right move until we understand what's going on and what's the way forward,” del Rio, the executive associate dean of Emory School of Medicine & Grady Health System, said on CNN’s “New Day.” 

More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. All six cases of the blood clot occurred among women ages of 18 and 48. 

“So what it means to people at this point in time is I think you're likely going to be OK. … Don't freak out. I would be going on with my life, but I would be very attuned to my body. If I develop shortness of breath, if I develop leg pain, if I develop a headache, and I’m within two to three weeks of having had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I would immediately notify my healthcare provider,” said del Rio, a distinguished professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory.

“I would still recommend people get vaccinated. I would not say do not get vaccinated just because this very rare side effect,” he added.  

Watch here:

3 hr 19 min ago

India will fast-track emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccines approved in other countries

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

India will fast-track emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccines that have been granted approval in the US, Europe, UK and Japan or have have been listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization, the Indian Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan announced Tuesday.

The goal of this move is to "augment our basket of Covid-19 vaccines," he said in a tweet, adding that the decision was made based on the recommendations of India's expert group on vaccine administration NEGVAC.

This comes as India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, is witnessing a record surge in Covid-19 cases despite rolling out one of the fastest vaccination drives in the world.

India's total caseload stands at more than 13.6 million — second only to the US — including more than 171,000 fatalities. Vaccinations topped 100 million, with India being the fastest country globally to reach that milestone, reaching the figure in just 85 days, the health ministry said.

India's drug regulator has also approved the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

In announcing the latest vaccine plans, Dr. Harsh Vardhan also said that government plans to assess the first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines for seven days for safety outcomes before it is further rolled out within the country. However, it'll be mandatory to conduct post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial as per prescribed provisions.

3 hr 19 min ago

Federal health channels will stop using J&J vaccine immediately, White House says

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

A Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Lakewood, CA, on March 31.
A Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Lakewood, CA, on March 31. Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The new announcement from the FDA and CDC means all federal health channels -- mass vaccination sites, community health centers and the like -- that were previously administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will immediately stop for the time being, according to a federal health official. 

The agencies are recommending that states do the same, but it will be up to the individual states to make that decision because they are given a separate allocation of doses. 

The pause happened because this type of blood clot is not listed on the list of potential adverse side effects that were part of the emergency use authorization for J&J. While officials are stressing it is rare, they want health care providers to have time to understand what potential side effects are and how to best treat them. 

The CDC and FDA came to a decision late last night, a federal health official said. The two agencies will do a press call at 10 a.m. this morning to answer more questions about the development. 