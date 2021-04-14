Turkey enters partial lockdown during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan

People break their fast during Ramadan in front of the Blue Mosque in Istanbul on April 13. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a partial lockdown over the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan would be put into place from Wednesday.

The new restrictions, announced on Tuesday, come as the country continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.

On Tuesday, Turkey reported 273 deaths and 59,187 new coronavirus cases over a 24 hour period -- marking a record daily high, according to the health ministry.

Erdogan said under the partial lockdown:

Pre-school, 8th and 12th grade students will continue in-person education, but all other grades will be required to do distance learning.

Cafes, tea houses, and gyms will be closed - with restaurants only offering delivery services.

Wedding, engagement parties and all other indoor activities are prohibited until the end of Ramadan, which ends on May 12.

A weekday curfew has now been extended by two hours, from 7pm to 5am.

Weekend curfews begin at 9pm on Friday and cover the entire weekend (Saturday and Sunday), ending at 5am on Monday.

Government workers will be put on limited work hours with those who are pregnant, have pre-existing health conditions and women who have children under the age of 10 exempt from work.

The private sector will be encouraged to adopt more "work from home."

If these tightened measures do not bring down the spread of the virus, stricter measures will be implemented, Erdogan added.

The president also said intercity travel will be restricted, but did not provide specifics.

A detailed list of new measures, which will go into effect on Wednesday, will be provided by the interior ministry, he said.