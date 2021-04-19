India reports more than 1 million new Covid-19 cases in 5 days

From CNN's Swati Gupta and Esha Mitra in New Delhi

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a passenger for a Covid-19 test after arriving at a railway platform, in Mumbai, India, on April 14. Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images

India reported 273,810 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, a record-high and its fifth consecutive day of more than 200,000 new infections, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Indian Ministry of Health.

The country has reported more than 1 million cases in the past five days alone.

The health ministry also reported 1,619 new deaths, the highest in almost 10 months.

As cases skyrocket, New Delhi is facing a severe shortage of Intensive Care Unit beds available for Covid-19 patients. Only 73 beds with ventilators were available in India's capital as of Sunday, according to government documents.

"Patients are getting admitted to hospitals at a fast pace. Especially for ICU beds, there is now a shortage. There are less than 100 ICU beds left across Delhi," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference Sunday.

Indians have gathered en masse this month during the country's month-long Kumbh Mela festival, where hundreds of thousands of people take a dip in the River Ganges.

The massive crowds are causing concern as India struggles to contain a worrying second wave, with cases rising dramatically every day.

India has recorded a total of 15,061,919 cases of coronavirus and 178,769 deaths, according to the health ministry.