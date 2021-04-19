World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Sophie Jeong, Zamira Rahim, Aditi Sangal and Nicholas Pearce, CNN

Updated 8:11 a.m. ET, April 19, 2021
2 hr 31 min ago

Mass vaccination center in France forced to close after just 58 people turn up

From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne in Paris

A closed vaccination center is pictured in Nice, France, on April 18. That facility closed on April 17, due to a lack of vaccine candidates.
A closed vaccination center is pictured in Nice, France, on April 18. That facility closed on April 17, due to a lack of vaccine candidates. Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

A mass vaccination center in the southern French city of Nice was forced to close early over the weekend after 58 people turned up for 4,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a spokesman for the Alpes-Maritimes regional police told CNN.

Doses of the vaccine were offered to people aged over 55 who have jobs with a high Covid-19 risk such as teachers, police, prison guards, but the center was forced to close Saturday only hours after it opened.

The regional police department said they hoped to reopen the center over the next two weeks to allow those who are eligible to show up. 

A spokeswoman for the nearby town of Grasse said there were 3,000 teachers in the Alpes-Maritimes region who are over 55 and that some of them had already received their first dose which could explain the poor turnout. 

However, Grasse senior official, Anne Frackowiak-Jacobs told French television France 3 people turned around when they heard it was AstraZeneca. 

On Monday the French government spokesman Gabriel Attal lamented the closure of the center.

“We need to build up confidence in this vaccine, there’s a lot of work to do for that to happen,” Attal told Europe 1. 

He added that last week France vaccinated between 65,000 to 70,000 people per day with AstraZeneca doses. 

France’s vaccine rollout has accelerated over the past months with over 12 million people having received at least one dose.

The country aims to vaccinate 20 million people by May 15.

2 hr 52 min ago

UK leader Boris Johnson cancels visit to India

From CNN’s Sarah Dean in London 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured leaving Downing Street on April 14, in London.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured leaving Downing Street on April 14, in London. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his visit to India as cases continue to surge across the country.

Johnson was due to meet with India's Narendra Modi next week.

"Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India. They will remain in regular contact beyond this, and look forward to meeting in person later this year,” a joint statement from the British and Indian Governments, released by Downing Street, said Monday .

India reported 273,810 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, a record-high and its fifth consecutive day of more than 200,000 new infections, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian health ministry. 

The country has reported more than one million cases in the past five days alone.

2 hr 52 min ago

Germany's vaccine rollout accelerates

From CNN's Stephanie Halasz

People queue outside a vaccination center in Greifswald, Germany, on April 16.
People queue outside a vaccination center in Greifswald, Germany, on April 16. Stefan Sauer/dpa/AP

Germany’s vaccine rollout is intensifying, with more doses arriving in the country.

The nation's Ministry of Health said 559,967 doses were administered last Friday up from 664,270 on Thursday.

A record was also reached last Wednesday, with 767,050 vaccinations administered.

The numbers had been lower in the weeks and months before.

As of Friday, 19.1% of German population has received at least one vaccine dose and 6.5% of the overall population has received two doses.

Overall 21,332,342 doses have been administered in the country so far, according to the Ministry of Health.

4 hr 16 min ago

Hong Kong temporarily bans flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines

From CNN's Chandler Thornton in Hong Kong

Aircraft operated by Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is seen at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on March 9.
Aircraft operated by Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is seen at the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on March 9. Kyle Lam/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Hong Kong will temporarily ban flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 14 days beginning Tuesday after a rise in Covid-19 cases in those countries.

"India, Pakistan, and the Philippines all had seven-day cumulative number of relevant cases that reached the relevant criteria in the past 14 days, and the Government will therefore invoke the place-specific flight suspension mechanism for these three places,” a government spokesman said.
The N501Y mutation was detected for the first time in Hong Kong, prompting the temporary ban "on places where there had been imported cases confirmed by arrival tests that carried the N501Y mutant strain," the spokesman added.

Two coronavirus variants first identified in South Africa and the United Kingdom share a mutation known as N501Y that scientists worry could allow the virus to evade the immune protection generated by a vaccine.

Hong Kong has some of the world's strictest coronavirus travel restrictions, including mandatory 21 days hotel quarantine for many travelers arriving in the Chinese territory.

The city has reported a total of 11,684 Covid-19 cases and 209 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

4 hr 55 min ago

India reports more than 1 million new Covid-19 cases in 5 days

From CNN's Swati Gupta and Esha Mitra in New Delhi

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a passenger for a Covid-19 test after arriving at a railway platform, in Mumbai, India, on April 14.
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a passenger for a Covid-19 test after arriving at a railway platform, in Mumbai, India, on April 14. Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images

India reported 273,810 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, a record-high and its fifth consecutive day of more than 200,000 new infections, according to a CNN tally of figures from the Indian Indian Ministry of Health.

The country has reported more than 1 million cases in the past five days alone.

The health ministry also reported 1,619 new deaths, the highest in almost 10 months.

As cases skyrocket, New Delhi is facing a severe shortage of Intensive Care Unit beds available for Covid-19 patients. Only 73 beds with ventilators were available in India's capital as of Sunday, according to government documents.

"Patients are getting admitted to hospitals at a fast pace. Especially for ICU beds, there is now a shortage. There are less than 100 ICU beds left across Delhi," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference Sunday. 

Indians have gathered en masse this month during the country's month-long Kumbh Mela festival, where hundreds of thousands of people take a dip in the River Ganges.

The massive crowds are causing concern as India struggles to contain a worrying second wave, with cases rising dramatically every day.

India has recorded a total of 15,061,919 cases of coronavirus and 178,769 deaths, according to the health ministry.

5 hr 1 min ago

Fauci expects almost all children to be eligible for Covid-19 vaccines by first quarter 2022 at the latest

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, DC, on April 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, DC, on April 15. Amr Alfiky/Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he thinks children of virtually any age should be able to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the first quarter of 2022 and that people need to continue wearing masks.  

Fauci reiterated a point he has previously made, that he would be surprised if high school kids can’t be vaccinated by the fall term. 

“I think by the time we get to the first quarter of 2022, we’ll be able to vaccinate children of virtually any age, hopefully before then, but I think that’s going to be the latest we’ll see it,” he told CNN.

Some context: Both Moderna and Pfizer are currently in trials looking at the vaccine in children 12 and younger. Pfizer has submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for an expanded use of its vaccine for children 12-15. It is currently authorized for people 16 years of age and older.

Fauci then explained the reason why people need to continue to wear masks, even though they have gotten the vaccine. 

Firstly, he said that when a person is vaccinated their risk of getting infected dramatically diminishes and is very low.

However, there is a situation where someone can get vaccinated, have no clinical disease, but still be infected without knowing it. They can then inadvertently transmit the virus to someone who has not been vaccinated.  